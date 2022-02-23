Three Tigers Earn Preseason CCSA Honors

BATON ROUGE- Three Tigers from the No. 5 LSU Beach Volleyball team earned preseason conference honors on Wednesday as it was announced that Kelli Greene-Agnew and Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope were selected to the preseason All-CCSA Team and Holly Carlton was selected to the Preseason Watchlist.

Both Greene-Agnew and Rasnick-Pope are returning seniors for the LSU and expected to be leaders on and off the sand this season. Rasnick-Pope finished the 2021 seasons with an overall individual record of 25-9, while Greene-Agnew finished the year with 15 wins, including a win over No. 4 UCLA in April of last season. Both Tigers provide three years of in the lineup and leadership that will be crucial this year to a program that has had significant roster turnover going into the season.

Holly Carlton, a graduate transfer from the University of Florida, was a star for the Gators on the indoor volleyball team. Carlton earned multiple accolades at Florida, including being selected to the 2020 All-SEC Team. However, she spent her summers playing beach volleyball and has knowledge of the game. LSU will look for her to make an immediate impact with both her size and playing experience.

LSU will travel to the Green Wave Invitational this weekend and play four matches over the course of Friday and Saturday. The Tigers will face Nicholls, No. 17 Georgia State, Tulane and Spring Hill College at the White Sands Volleyball Courts in New Orleans.