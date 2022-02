Week Two Softball National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU softball team is ranked No. 23 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 Poll and No. 24 in the USA Today/NFCA DI Coaches’ Poll.

The Tigers have been ranked in the national polls for 111 consecutive weeks dating back to 2014. LSU grabbed two wins at the St. Pete Clearwater Invitational last week over then-ranked No. 7 Oklahoma State and Texas Tech.

The Tigers earned 89 points in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll and 129 points in the NFCA poll.

LSU will host the Purple & Gold Challenge Feb. 25-27. The Tigers will welcome Stephen F. Austin, Drake, and Purdue to Tiger Park this weekend.

2022 ESPN.com / USA Softball

Top 25 Coaches Poll – Feb. 22 (Week 2)

Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Points, 2022 Record, Prev. Ranking

Oklahoma (24), 624 pts, 10-0, No. 1 Alabama, 596 pts, 9-0, No. 2 Florida State (1), 570 pts, 10-0, No. 6 Florida, 547 pts, 10-0, No. 4 Washington, 527 pts, 9-1, No. 5 UCLA, 505 pts, 7-3, No. 3 Virginia Tech, 463 pts, 8-2, No. 8 Arkansas, 382 pts, 7-3, No. 10 Clemson, 370 pts, 6-3, No. 12 Arizona, 367 pts, 7-2, No. 11 Oregon, 354 pts, 8-1, No. 13 Oklahoma State, 347 pts, 6-4, No. 7 Duke, 339 pts, 8-2, No. 14 Kentucky, 284 pts, 9-1, No. 19 Northwestern, 276 pts, 7-2, No. 23 Michigan, 203 pts, 5-4, No. 16 Tennessee, 190 pts, 6-3, No. 15 Georgia, 178 pts, 9-2, No. 18 Missouri, 170 pts, 8-3, No. 17 Louisiana, 169 pts, 6-0, No. 20 Auburn, 137 pts, 9-1, No. 25 Arizona State, 129 pts, 7-3, No. 21 LSU, 89 pts, 6-5, No. 22 Texas, 75 pts, 5-6, No. 9 USF, 71 pts, 6-2, RV

Receiving Votes: Texas A&M (42), UCF (39), Notre Dame (30), Wisconsin (10), Illinois (8), Minnesota (8), BYU (7), James Madison (6), Baylor (3), San Diego State (3), Stanford (3), Oregon State (2), LMU (1).

2022 USA Today / NFCA Division I

Top 25 Coaches Poll – Feb. 22 (Week 2)

Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Points, 2022 Record, Prev. Ranking

1 Oklahoma (32), 800 pts, 13-0, No. 1

2 Alabama, 765 pts, 9-0, No. 2

3 Florida State, 728 pts, 10-0, No. 5

4 Florida, 710 pts, 10-0, No. 4

5 Washington, 662 pts, 9-1, No. 6

6 UCLA, 638 pts, 7-3, No. 3

7 Virginia Tech, 591 pts, 8-2, No. 8

8 Arizona, 532 pts, 7-2, No. 9

9 Oregon, 470 pts, 8-1, No. 12

10 Arkansas, 462 pts, 7-3, No. 10

11 Oklahoma State, 449 pts, 6-4, No. 7

12 Kentucky, 448 pts, 9-1, No. 16

13 Duke, 427 pts, 8-2, No. 14

14 Clemson, 389 pts, 6-3, No. 15

15 Georgia, 380 pts, 9-2, No. 13

16 Missouri, 244 pts, 8-3, No. 17

17 Tennessee, 236 pts, 6-3, No. 18

18 Northwestern, 233 pts, 7-2, RV

19 Michigan, 226 pts, 5-4, No. 19

20 Louisiana, 203 pts, 6-0, No. 20

21 Auburn, 167 pts, 9-1, RV

22 Arizona State, 140 pts, 7-3, No. 23

23 Texas, 131 pts, 5-6, No. 11

24 LSU, 129 pts, 6-5, No. 21

25 USF, 70 pts, 6-2, RV

Receiving Votes: UCF (46), Notre Dame (37), Stanford (20), Wichita State (15), Minnesota (14), Iowa State (11), James Madison (11), Wisconsin (8), Illinois (5), Charlotte (2), Liberty (1).

