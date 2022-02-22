Tigers Take The Battle Of I-10; Defeat Tulane 5-2

NEW ORLEANS, LA—The LSU men’s team improves to 7-2 on the season after defeating Tulane, 5-2, Tuesday afternoon at the City Park Tennis Center.

Doubles

In doubles, LSU and Tulane split courts two and three, leaving court one to decide the ever-so-coveted doubles point. The Wave eventually took the point. 7-5, giving Tulane an early 1-0 lead.

Singles

LSU saw themselves in a similar situation as the Purdue match in mid-February when the Tigers dropped the doubles point, needing four out of the six singles courts to secure a victory.

Much like the Purdue match, the Tigers managed to do that and more.

LSU took the first set on all six courts. No. 29 Ronald Hohmann started the scoring off for LSU, securing a 7-5, 6-4, victory on court one. Hohmann stays undefeated (3-0) since his return in the Feb. 17 Texas Tech matchup. Boris Kozlov gave the Tigers a 2-1 lead after a straight-set, 6-4, 6-4, victory on court six. Tulane would snatch a point back on court four, but Graduate Kent Hunter quickly put LSU back ahead with a 6-4, 6-2 victory on court three. Over on court two, Vlad Lobak would clinch the victory for LSU with a 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 win on court two. Gabriel Diaz Freire added to the score with a win on court five, ending the match in LSU’s favor, 5-2.

Next Up

LSU will have a 7-2 record going into SEC play, similar to 2021’s 7-1 record going into SEC play.

LSU opens SEC play with a date with Auburn on Friday, March 4, at 10:00 a.m. at the Yarbrough Tennis Center in Auburn, Ala.

LSU 5, Tulane 2

Singles

Ronald Hohmann (LSU) def. Luc Hoeijmans (TLN) 7-5 (29-0), 6-4 Vlad Lobak (LSU) def. Alex Bancila (TLN) 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 Kent Hunter (LSU) def. Fynn Kuenkler (TLN) 6-4, 6-2 Billy Suarez (TLN) def. Joao Graca (LSU) 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 Gabriel Diaz Freire (LSU) def. Luka Petrovic (TLN) 7-6, 7-6 Boris Kozlov (LSU) def. Rafael De Alba (TLN) 6-4, 6-4

Doubles

#50 Vlad Lobak/Gabriel Diaz Freire (LSU) def. Charlie Barry/Benji Jacobson (TLN) 6-4 Fynn Kuenkler/Luc Hoeijmans (TLN) def. Boris Kozlov/Kent Hunter (LSU) 6-2 Billy Suarez/Rafael De Alba (TLN) def. Nick Watson/Ronald Hohmann (LSU) 6-3

Match Notes:

Tulane 3-4

LSU 7-2

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (1,3,6,4,2,5)