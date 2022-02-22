Tigers Move Up To No. 8 in Coaches Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU Women’s Basketball (23-4, 11-3 SEC) was ranked No. 8 in Tuesday’s AP Poll, moving into the Top-10 heading into the final week of the regular season.

LSU was also ranked No. 8 in Monday’s AP Poll.

LSU has won six straight games and following Sunday’s win over then No. 17 Florida, LSU is in sole possession of second place in the SEC after entering the day tied in the second spot with Florida and Tennessee. The Volunteers lost to No. 1 South Carolina earlier in the day, upping the ante for Sunday’s matchup in the sold-out PMAC. LSU relied on a team effort to take the Gators down, 66-61.

In Head Coach Kim Mulkey’s first season leading the Tigers the Hall of Famer has worked her magic. LSU won 9 games a year ago and was picked to finish eighth in the Preseason SEC Poll. Coach Mulkey has LSU competing as one of the top teams in the SEC and the Tigers are in position to host first and second round NCAA Tournament games inside the PMAC.

LSU has senior day on Thursday at 7 p.m. CT when the Tigers host Alabama. On Sunday LSU will finish its regular season at No. 17/14 Tennessee in a game that could have SEC Tournament seeding ramifications.

Coaches Poll – February 22, 2022

Rank Team Record PTS 1st Prev Chg Hi/Lo 1 South Carolina 25-1 799 31 1 — 1/1 2 Stanford 23-3 767 1 2 — 2/5 3 NC State 25-3 735 0 4 1 2/5 4 Louisville 24-3 697 0 3 -1 2/7 5 Michigan 21-4 640 0 9 4 4/11 6 Iowa State 22-4 612 0 5 -1 5/16 7 Baylor 21-5 604 0 10 3 5/16 8 Louisiana State 23-4 541 0 12 4 8/NR 8 Connecticut 19-5 541 0 11 3 2/12 10 Indiana 19-6 513 0 6 -4 5/10 11 Arizona 19-5 481 0 7 -4 5/15 12 Texas 19-6 424 0 14 2 10/21 13 Maryland 20-7 416 0 13 — 3/15 14 Tennessee 21-6 385 0 8 -6 5/14 15 Brigham Young 23-2 351 0 16 1 15/NR 16 Notre Dame 20-6 281 0 20 4 15/NR 17 Ohio St. 20-5 241 0 19 2 17/NR 18 North Carolina 21-5 217 0 23 5 15/NR 19 Oklahoma 20-6 204 0 15 -4 15/NR 20 Georgia 18-8 170 0 17 -3 11/21 21 Florida 20-7 159 0 21 — 21/NR 22 Iowa 18-7 156 0 25 3 11/NR 23 Florida Gulf Coast 24-2 150 0 22 -1 20/NR 24 Georgia Tech 19-8 110 0 18 -6 16/NR 25 Central Florida 20-3 58 0 NR 1 25/NR

Dropped Out: No. 24 Virginia Tech.

Receiving Votes: Virginia Tech 53; Liberty 22; Mississippi 14; Drexel 14; Oregon 12; Rhode Island 7; Washington St. 6; Stony Brook 6; Utah 4; South Dakota State 4; South Florida 2; South Dakota 2; Nebraska 1; Gonzaga 1.