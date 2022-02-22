Tigers Head to New Orleans to Face Tulane

NEW ORLEANS, LA—The LSU men’s tennis team will head to New Orleans to face Tulane on Tuesday, February 22, at the City Park Tennis Center at 1:00 p.m.

The last time the Tigers and Green Wave met, Tulane defeated LSU in New Orleans, 6-1, on March 21, 2021.

Scouting the Green Wave

Tulane sits at 3-3 on the young season. The Wave participated at ITA Kickoff Weekend, but went 0-2 to No. 14 Stanford and Louisville. They are undefeated (3-0) at home this season with wins over Cal, Alcorn State, and just last Saturday, Rice.

Live video will not be provided at the City Park Tennis Center, but live stats will be available. Article and socials will be updated with the live scoring link when we receive more information.

For up-to-date information and behind-the-scenes access on the Tigers, follow the LSU men’s tennis team on Twitter and Instagram at @lsutennis and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lsutennis.