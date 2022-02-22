Soccer Releases 2022 Spring Schedule

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU soccer team will play six exhibition matches this spring, head coach Sian Hudson announced on Tuesday afternoon. The Tigers capped the 2021 season off with a final record of 11-8-1 and the seventh trip in program history to the NCAA Tournament.

“This spring is our first time since our arrival that we have been able to work with the team in a true development period,” Hudson said. “These moments are really important for our team from a group perspective and an individual growth opportunity. It’s also a chance to experiment with new ideas, as well as see how our three mid-year incomers will complement our returning team.”

The spring gets started off with a first of a kind match for the LSU soccer program as it will take on the Houston Dash of the National Women’s Soccer League on March 10 in Houston; the game will be played at 6 p.m. CT at the Houston Sports Park (12131 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX). Admission to the exhibition match will be free.

“We have put together a challenging but exciting competition schedule for this spring,” Hudson mentioned. “Our first game is against the NWSL Challenge Cup Champions, the Houston Dash. The Dash are an outstanding team, littered with internationals and players that have performed on the biggest stage for long periods in their careers. It will be an excellent opportunity for our players to witness firsthand what it takes to compete on a professional stage and for those looking to play at the next level, a unique chance to impress.”

Four of LSU’s final five spring matches will be contested at LSU Soccer Stadium. The Tigers will welcome Auburn and Southeastern Louisiana to Baton Rouge on March 26 for a day full of action. LSU will face off against Auburn at 12 p.m. before turning around and playing SELU later that evening at 6 p.m. LSU will then host Baylor on April 9 at 1 p.m. and Northwestern State on April 15 at 4 p.m. The Tigers close out spring play on April 23 with a trip to Oxford, Mississippi, to take on Ole Miss with a kickoff time of 6 p.m.

“One of the best things about the 2021 season was the support we received from our fans,” Hudson noted. “They helped us break records and are continuing to do the same for other sports on campus. The four home matches we have will be a great time for them to come out and get a sneak peek at the 2022 edition of our squad.”

2022 Spring Schedule

All LSU home soccer matches are free admission.

Directly support LSU Soccer by contributing to the Soccer Excellence Fund today!