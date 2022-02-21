Women’s Basketball Leaps To No. 8 in AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU Women’s Basketball (23-4, 11-3 SEC) was ranked No. 8 in Monday’s AP Poll, leaping into the Top-10 heading into the final week of the regular season.

The Tigers have been ranked in the AP Poll for 12 straight weeks, but this is the first time LSU has cracked the Top-10. The last time LSU was ranked inside the Top-10 this late in the season was in 2007-08 when the Tigers carried a No. 6 ranking through late February.

LSU has won six straight games and following Sunday’s win over then No. 17 Florida, LSU is in sole possession of second place in the SEC after entering the day tied in the second spot with Florida and Tennessee. The Volunteers lost to No. 1 South Carolina earlier in the day, upping the ante for Sunday’s matchup in the sold-out PMAC. LSU relied on a team effort to take the Gators down, 66-61.

In Head Coach Kim Mulkey’s first season leading the Tigers the Hall of Famer has worked her magic. LSU won 9 games a year ago and was picked to finish eighth in the Preseason SEC Poll. Coach Mulkey has LSU competing as one of the top teams in the SEC and the Tigers are in position to host first and second round NCAA Tournament games inside the PMAC.

LSU has senior day on Thursday at 7 p.m. CT when the Tigers host Alabama. On Sunday LSU will finish its regular season at No. 16 Tennessee in a game that could have SEC Tournament seeding ramifications.

AP Poll – February 21, 2022

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS 1 South Carolina (25-1) 1 Southeastern Women 750 (30) 2 Stanford (23-3) 2 Pacific 12 Women 720 3 North Carolina State (25-3) 4 Atlantic Coast Women 688 4 Louisville (23-3) 3 Atlantic Coast Women 651 5 Baylor (21-5) 7 Big 12 Women 619 6 Michigan (21-4) 9 Big Ten Women 596 7 Connecticut (19-5) 10 Big East Women 517 8 LSU (23-4) 11 Southeastern Women 510 9 Iowa State (22-4) 6 Big 12 Women 508 10 Indiana (19-5) 5 Big Ten Women 485 11 Texas (19-6) 14 Big 12 Women 469 12 Arizona (19-5) 8 Pacific 12 Women 429 13 Maryland (20-7) 13 Big Ten Women 425 14 Notre Dame (20-6) 19 Atlantic Coast Women 288 15 Florida (20-7) 17 Southeastern Women 287 16 Tennessee (21-6) 12 Southeastern Women 273 17 Ohio State (20-5) 18 Big Ten Women 238 18 North Carolina (21-5) 24 Atlantic Coast Women 228 19 BYU (23-2) 20 West Coast Women 226 20 Oklahoma (20-6) 15 Big 12 Women 212 21 Iowa (17-7) 22 Big Ten Women 176 22 Georgia Tech (19-8) 16 Atlantic Coast Women 117 23 Virginia Tech (20-7) 23 Atlantic Coast Women 106 24 Florida Gulf Coast (24-2) 25 Atlantic Sun Women 62 25 Georgia (18-8) 21 Southeastern Women 44

Others receiving votes:

Oregon 44, Kansas 39, Princeton 16, UCF 8, Washington State 6, Villanova 5, Liberty 3, UNLV 2, Toledo 2, Dayton 1