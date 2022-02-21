Women’s Basketball Leaps To No. 8 in AP Poll
BATON ROUGE – LSU Women’s Basketball (23-4, 11-3 SEC) was ranked No. 8 in Monday’s AP Poll, leaping into the Top-10 heading into the final week of the regular season.
The Tigers have been ranked in the AP Poll for 12 straight weeks, but this is the first time LSU has cracked the Top-10. The last time LSU was ranked inside the Top-10 this late in the season was in 2007-08 when the Tigers carried a No. 6 ranking through late February.
LSU has won six straight games and following Sunday’s win over then No. 17 Florida, LSU is in sole possession of second place in the SEC after entering the day tied in the second spot with Florida and Tennessee. The Volunteers lost to No. 1 South Carolina earlier in the day, upping the ante for Sunday’s matchup in the sold-out PMAC. LSU relied on a team effort to take the Gators down, 66-61.
In Head Coach Kim Mulkey’s first season leading the Tigers the Hall of Famer has worked her magic. LSU won 9 games a year ago and was picked to finish eighth in the Preseason SEC Poll. Coach Mulkey has LSU competing as one of the top teams in the SEC and the Tigers are in position to host first and second round NCAA Tournament games inside the PMAC.
LSU has senior day on Thursday at 7 p.m. CT when the Tigers host Alabama. On Sunday LSU will finish its regular season at No. 16 Tennessee in a game that could have SEC Tournament seeding ramifications.
AP Poll – February 21, 2022
|RANK
|TEAM
|PV RANK
|CONFERENCE
|POINTS
|1
|South Carolina (25-1)
|1
|Southeastern Women
|750 (30)
|2
|Stanford (23-3)
|2
|Pacific 12 Women
|720
|3
|North Carolina State (25-3)
|4
|Atlantic Coast Women
|688
|4
|Louisville (23-3)
|3
|Atlantic Coast Women
|651
|5
|Baylor (21-5)
|7
|Big 12 Women
|619
|6
|Michigan (21-4)
|9
|Big Ten Women
|596
|7
|Connecticut (19-5)
|10
|Big East Women
|517
|8
|LSU (23-4)
|11
|Southeastern Women
|510
|9
|Iowa State (22-4)
|6
|Big 12 Women
|508
|10
|Indiana (19-5)
|5
|Big Ten Women
|485
|11
|Texas (19-6)
|14
|Big 12 Women
|469
|12
|Arizona (19-5)
|8
|Pacific 12 Women
|429
|13
|Maryland (20-7)
|13
|Big Ten Women
|425
|14
|Notre Dame (20-6)
|19
|Atlantic Coast Women
|288
|15
|Florida (20-7)
|17
|Southeastern Women
|287
|16
|Tennessee (21-6)
|12
|Southeastern Women
|273
|17
|Ohio State (20-5)
|18
|Big Ten Women
|238
|18
|North Carolina (21-5)
|24
|Atlantic Coast Women
|228
|19
|BYU (23-2)
|20
|West Coast Women
|226
|20
|Oklahoma (20-6)
|15
|Big 12 Women
|212
|21
|Iowa (17-7)
|22
|Big Ten Women
|176
|22
|Georgia Tech (19-8)
|16
|Atlantic Coast Women
|117
|23
|Virginia Tech (20-7)
|23
|Atlantic Coast Women
|106
|24
|Florida Gulf Coast (24-2)
|25
|Atlantic Sun Women
|62
|25
|Georgia (18-8)
|21
|Southeastern Women
|44
Others receiving votes:
Oregon 44, Kansas 39, Princeton 16, UCF 8, Washington State 6, Villanova 5, Liberty 3, UNLV 2, Toledo 2, Dayton 1