LSU Women's Golf To Fourth; Lindblad With 4-Shot Lead After 36 Holes

MELBOURNE, Florida – The LSU women’s golf team posted an under-par round and moved up to fourth place after 36 holes at the Moon Golf Invitational as junior Ingrid Lindblad increased her individual lead heading to Tuesday’s final round.

The Tigers posted a team round of 287 over the Suntree Country Club Classic Course to stand at 3-over par 579 for 36 holes. LSU is six shots out of the lead of Florida State at 3-under 573. Virginia is second at 1-under 575 and UCF is third at 2-over 578. After LSU it is an SEC quarter with Florida at 581, Auburn 582, Alabama 583 and South Carolina at 586.

Lindblad, who opened with a 7-birdie 6-under 66 on the opening round Sunday to get a two-shot lead after 18 holes, started the second round with birdies on the first three holes. She would again get home with seven birdies in a 5-under round of 67 to stand 11-under after two rounds at 133.

Lindblad has played the par 3s in a tournament best 3-under par while also posting 3-under on the par 4s and 5-under on the par 5s.

The Swedish All-American is four shots clear of Tunrada Piddon of UCF, who posted a 65 in the second round to stand at 7-under 137. Kendall Griffin of Louisville is third at 138 and Charlotte Heath of Florida State rounds out the top four at 4-under 140.

A total of 13 golfers are under par after 36 holes.

The LSU scoring was very balanced, counting 1-over 73s from both Latanna Stone and Jessica Bailey while Carla Tejedo Mulet, who ran off birdies on the 10th, 11th and 12th holes, came home in 2-over 74.

Stone is tied for 40th in the individual competition at 5-over par 149, while Tejedo Mulet, Svensson and Bailey are all T45 at 6-over 150.

LSU is tied for the lead in scoring on the par 5s at -7 (4.83 average) with Virginia. The Tigers are second behind Virginia in birdies with 31 through two rounds.

The Tigers will go off the first hole in the final round at 7:50 a.m. in the second wave of the day with Auburn and Florida. Live scoring for the last day can be found at Golfstat.com.

Moon Golf Invitational

Team Results (Par 288-576)

1. Florida State 286-287 – 573 -3; 2. Virginia 287-288 – 575 -1; 3. UCF 292-286 – 578 +2; 4. LSU 292-287 – 579 +3; 5. Florida 291-290 – 581 +5; 6. Auburn 295-287 – 582 +6; 7. Alabama 297-286 – 583 +7; 8. South Carolina 295-291 – 586 +10; 9. Baylor 302-288 – 589 +13; 10. Arkansas 296-294 – 590 +14; 11. Duke 304-290 – 594 +18; 12. Louisville 291-305 – 596 +20; 13. Augusta 302-297 – 599; 14. North Carolina 298-305 – 603; 15. Miami 307-308 – 615 +39

LSU Individual Scores (Par 72-144)

1 Ingrid Lindblad 66-67 – 133 -11

T40 Latanna Stone 76-73 – 149 +5

T45 Carla Tejedo Mulet 76-74 – 150 +6

T45 Elsa Svensson 74-76 – 150 +6

T45 Jessica Bailey 77-73 – 150 +6