Gymnastics Sixth in Initial NQS Rankings

BATON ROUGE – Following two Southeastern Conference wins and a season-high 198.050 on Friday night, the LSU gymnastics team (5-2, 3-2 SEC) checks in at No. 6 in the first National Qualifying Score (NQS) ranking of the 2022 season.

The Tigers own an NQS of 197.360, which is the average of a team’s top six scores, three of which must be away and the highest score dropped. LSU’s six scores are 196.950, 197.975 and 198.050 from home meets and 196.850, 197.825 and 197.200 away from the PMAC.

LSU is one of five teams with a team score of 198 or higher this season. Michigan is first at 197.920 followed by Oklahoma (197.640), Florida (197.630), Utah (197.515) and Auburn (197.375).

The Tigers rank third on vault and bars, seventh on beam and 12th on floor. Sophomore Haleigh Bryant is the No. 2 and No. 7 performer on vault and bars. Kiya Johnson owns top-10 rankings on vault and beam. Freshman KJ Johnson ranks 15th on floor and 19th on vault. Senior Christina Desiderio also ranks 25th on beam.

LSU has four more meets to improve their NQS before the NCAA bracket is released. The squad’s second-to-last road score will come this Friday at Texas Woman’s. LSU will compete against TWU and Pittsburgh at 6 p.m. CT live online on the LSC Network ($).

Top-25 Rankings, Average

1. Michigan, 197.92

2. Oklahoma, 197.64

3. Florida, 197.63

4. Utah, 197.515

5. Auburn, 197.375

6. LSU, 197.36

7. Alabama, 197.355

8. Minnesota, 196.865

9. Missouri, 196.79

10. Michigan State, 196.72

11. Denver, 196.64

12. BYU, 196.42

13. Iowa, 196.275

14. Utah State, 196.18

15. Arizona State, 196.16

16. Ohio State, 196.135

17. Southern Utah, 196.105

18. UCLA, 195.975

19. Stanford, 195.94

20. Illinois, 195.91

21. Iowa State, 195.64

22. North Carolina, 195.545

23. Towson, 195.54

24. Rutgers, 195.525

25. Penn State, 195.515