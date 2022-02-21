Shop
Baseball

Game 2 vs. Maine

The Tigers clinch the series with a 17-8 victory.

Game 1 vs. Maine

The Tigers open the Jay Johnson Era with a 13-1 win over Maine.
Cade Doughty Named SEC Player of the Week

LSU infielder Cade Doughty was named Southeastern Conference Player of the Week Monday by the league office after leading the Tigers to a season-opening three-game sweep of Maine over the weekend.
Feb. 21 Baseball Update/National Rankings

