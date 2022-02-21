Feb. 21 Baseball Update/National Rankings

LSU Baseball Report – February 21, 2022

Overall Record: 3-0

Last Week’s Results (3-0)

Feb. 18 (Fri.) – MAINE (W, 13-1)

Feb. 19 (Sat.) – MAINE (W, 17-8)

Feb. 20 (Sun.) – MAINE (W, 21-6)

This Week’s Schedule

Feb. 23 (Wed.) – at Louisiana Tech, 6 p.m. CT (ESPN+/Yurview)

Feb. 25 (Fri.) – TOWSON, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Feb. 26 (Sat.) – SOUTHERN, 1:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Feb. 27 (Sun.) – TOWSON, 12 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Feb. 27 (Sun) – SOUTHERN, 5 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Notes on the Tigers

LSU opened the 2022 season under first-year head coach Jay Johnson with a three-game sweep of Maine in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field … the Tigers scored a combined 51 runs in the three games, marking LSU’s largest run total in a season-opening series … the previous LSU mark in an opening series was 45 runs scored by the 1996 Tigers in a sweep of Western Kentucky in the original Alex Box Stadium … the 51 runs scored last weekend is also the highest in any three-game LSU stretch since 2001, when the Tigers scored 52 runs in wins over Duquesne (twice) and Nicholls … LSU’s 13-1 win on Friday night marked the Tigers’ 21st straight victory in a season-opening game.

Cade Doughty

LSU infielder Cade Doughty was named Southeastern Conference Player of the Week Monday after leading the Tigers to a season-opening three-game sweep of Maine over the weekend … Doughty was also voted as one of the Collegiate Baseball newspaper National Players of the Week … Doughty, a redshirt sophomore from Denham Springs, La., hit .571 (8-for-14) with three doubles, two homers, seven runs and 12 RBI in the three-game set versus the Black Bears … his slugging percentage for the weekend was 1.214 and his on-base percentage was .563 … Doughty was 3-for-6 in Game 2 of the series on Saturday with a double, five RBI and a first-inning, three-run homer that highlighted a four-run first inning … Doughty again collected five RBI in Sunday’s Game 3 victory with another three-run homer, a double and a sacrifice fly. He also doubled and drove in two runs in LSU’s Game 1 win on Friday night … the honor marked the second time Doughty has earned SEC Player of the Week recognition during his career. He was also named the league’s top player on March 15, 2021, after leading LSU to a three-game sweep of UT San Antonio.

Blake Money

Sophomore right-hander Blake Money was brilliant on Friday night in LSU’s opening game of the 2022 season, as he defeated Maine with seven shutout innings … Money limited the Black Bears to no runs on just two hits – a pair of singles – in seven innings with one walk and a career-high 10 strikeouts … he fired 79 pitches in the outing, 58 for strikes … Money allowed just one Maine base runner to advance beyond first base over the course of seven innings … he retired the first seven batters that he faced and later retired 10 consecutive Maine hitters.

Hitting Leaders

LSU batted .387 as a team in last weekend’s three-game sweep of Maine … the Tigers collected 11 doubles, three triples and seven homers in the series … designated hitter Brayden Jobert was 6-for-9 (.667) in the series with two doubles, two homers and nine RBI … centerfielder Dylan Crews was 6-for-11 with one double, two triples, four RBI and eight runs … outfielder Giovanni DiGiacomo doubled, homered and collected six RBI, while outfielder Jacob Berry launched two homers and drove in five runs.

Pitching Leaders

Sophomore right-hander Ty Floyd earned his first career collegiate win on Sunday, limiting Maine to one run on two hits in five innings with a career-high eight strikeouts … sophomore left-hander Javen Coleman picked up a relief victory on Saturday, allowing just one run on one hit in three innings with no walks and three strikeouts … as a staff, LSU pitchers recorded 37 strikeouts in 27 innings and limited Maine to a .200 batting average.

Collegiate Baseball Top 30

Rank, Team (Record), Points, Previous

1. Texas (3-0), 496, 1

2. LSU (3-0), 493, 3

3. Oklahoma St. (2-1), 489, 7

4. Vanderbilt (1-2), 488, 2

5. Stanford (2-1), 484, 5

6. Notre Dame (2-1), 483, 10

7. Georgia Tech. (3-0), 481, 11

8. Florida St. (3-0), 479, 12

9. Long Beach St. (2-1), 476, NR

10. Arizona (3-0), 474, 22

11. Mississippi St. (1-2), 471, 9

12. Liberty (2-1), 469, NR

13. Florida (1-2), 468, 6

14. TCU (2-1), 466, 13

15. Louisiana Tech (3-0), 463, 15

16. Texas Tech. (1-2), 460, 4

17. Georgia (3-0), 459, NR

18. Tennessee (3-0), 457, NR

19. Oregon St. (4-0), 454, NR

20. UC Santa Barbara (2-1), 450, 17

21. UCLA (2-1), 449, 18

22. Mississippi (3-0), 447, 19

23. Arkansas (2-1), 445, 20

24. Miami, Fla. (4-0), 442, 23

25. Virginia (3-0), 439, 24

26. North Carolina (3-0), 438, 25

27. NC State (3-0), 436, 27

28. Bryant (3-0), 433, NR

29. San Diego (3-0), 431, NR

30. West Virginia (3-0), 429, NR

Perfect Game Top 25

Rank, Team, Previous, Record

1, Texas, 2, 3-0

2, Stanford, 3, 2-1

3, LSU, 4, 3-0

4, Oklahoma State, 16, 2-1

5, Vanderbilt, 1, 1-2

6, Notre Dame, 5, 2-1

7, North Carolina State, 7, 3-0

8, TCU, 8, 2-1

9, Arkansas, 9, 2-1

10, Ole Miss, 10, 3-0

11, Georgia Tech, 11, 3-0

12, Arizona, 14, 3-0

13, Long Beach State, 24, 2-1

14, Florida State, 15, 3-0

15, Liberty, 25, 2-1

16, Mississippi State, 6, 1-2

17, UCLA, 17, 2-1

18, Miami, 18, 4-0

19, Tennessee, 21, 3-0

20, Oregon State, NR, 4-0

21, Texas Tech, 12, 1-2

22, San Diego, NR, 3-0

23, Louisiana Tech, NR, 3-0

24, East Carolina, 13, 0-3

25, UC Irvine, 20, 1-2

Also Considered: Charlotte, Clemson, Maryland, Old Dominion, Sam Houston, West Virginia, UCF, UConn

Dropped Out: #19 Oregon, #22 Nebraska, #23 Florida

D1Baseball.com Top 25

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1, Texas, 3-0, 1

2, Arkansas, 2-1, 2

3, Ole Miss, 3-0, 5

4, Oklahoma State, 2-1, 7

5, Vanderbilt, 1-2, 3

6, Stanford, 2-1, 6

7, Mississippi State, 1-2, 4

8, LSU, 3-0, 8

9, NC State, 3-0, 10

10, Florida State, 3-0, 11

11, Arizona, 3-0, 15

12, Long Beach State, 2-1, 24

13, Notre Dame, 2-1, 13

14, Oregon State, 4-0, 18

15, Florida, 1-2, 9

16, Georgia, 3-0, 16

17, TCU, 2-1, 17

18, Tennessee, 3-0, 19

19, Georgia Tech, 3-0, 21

20, Texas Tech, 1-2, 14

21, Liberty, 2-1, NR

22, Maryland, 3-0, NR

23, Duke, 2-1, 23

24, Miami, 4-0, 25

25, East Carolina, 0-3, 12

Dropped Out

UC Irvine, 1-2, 20

Dallas Baptist, 1-2, 22

Baseball America Top 25

1. Texas

2. Notre Dame

3. Oklahoma St.

4. Virginia

5. Stanford

6. Long Beach State

7. Vanderbilt

8. Mississippi State

9. Arkansas

10. Ole Miss

11. LSU

12. Oregon State

13. Florida State

14. Arizona

15. Georgia

16. NC State

17. Tennessee

18. Liberty

19. Florida

20. Georgia Tech

21. UCLA

22. Bryant

23. Old Dominion

24. Miami (Fla.)

25. East Carolina