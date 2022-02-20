Tennis Tigers Dominate, Defeat South Alabama, 6-1

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s tennis team improved to 6-2 on the season after defeating South Alabama, 6-1, Sunday afternoon at the LSU Tennis Complex.

Doubles

The Jaguars started the match off with a win on court two in doubles. From there on out, it was all LSU. No. 50 Gabriel Diaz Freire and Vlad Lobak took the win on court one, 7-5, and Nick Watson and Ronald Hohmann secured the doubles point on court three, 7-5.

Singles

It was all LSU in singles outside of one court. Kent Hunter (6-3, 6-1) and Hohmann (6-4, 6-4) quickly won in straight sets, pushing the match to 3-0. Diaz Freire clinched the victory on court five with a 7-5, 6-1. South Alabama put one on the board after Joao Graca fell on court four, 6-2, 7-6(4). Boris Kozlov put the match at 5-1 after a straight-set victory, 6-4, 6-4, on court six. Vlad Lobak ended the day with a win on court two, 6-4, 7-6(6).

Next Up

LSU will head down Interstate-10 to face Tulane at City Park Tennis Center in New Orleans on Tuesday, February 22 at 1:00 p.m. This match was originally set to take place on February 5 but had to be rescheduled due to COVID-19 protocols.

LSU 6, South Alabama 1

Singles

#29 Ronald Hohmann (LSU) def. Sebastien Collard (USAM) 6-4, 6-4 Vlad Lobak (LSU) def. Jack Clements (USAM) 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) Kent Hunter (LSU) def. Louis Delcour (USAM) 6-3, 6-1 Maxime St-Hilaire (USAM) def. Joao Graca (LSU) 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) Gabriel Diaz Freire (LSU) def. Martin Bugaj (USAM) 7-5, 5-1 Boris Kozlov (LSU) def. Javier Montoya (USAM) 6-4, 6-4

Doubles

#50 Gabriel Diaz Freire/Vlad Lobak (LSU) def. Jack Clements/Louis Delcour (USAM) 7-5 Sebastien Collard/Maxime St-Hilaire (USAM) def. Boris Kozlov/Kent Hunter (LSU) 6-3 Nick Watson/Ronald Hohmann (LSU) def. Martin Bugaj/Javier Montoya (USAM) 7-5

Match Notes:

South Alabama 8-3

LSU 6-2

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (3,1,5,4,6,2)

Official: Richie Weaver