Softball Shutout Texas Tech, 2-0

CLEARWATER, Fla. – The No. 21/22 LSU softball team (6-5) shutout Texas Tech (3-7), 2-0 to conclude the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational at the Eddie C. Moore Complex.

Ali Kilponen moves to 4-1 on the season and tossed her third complete game and first shutout this season. Kilponen carried the team with eight strikeouts with no walks and held the Red Raiders to three hits.

Ciara Briggs and McKenzie Redoutey went 2-for-3 at the dish and scored runs, Hayden Brown and Georgia Clark were each credited with an RBI in the game.

In the third inning, Briggs reached on her second bunt single of the game and Clark drove her in on a sacrifice fly to right field. The Tigers increased their lead, 2-0 when Brown pinch hit in the fourth frame and cashed in with an RBI single to center field. Redoutey crossed home plate from Brown’s at bat after her double to get on base.

ON DECK

LSU will head back to Baton Rouge, La. and host the Purple & Gold Challenge Feb. 25-27 at Tiger Park.

Directly support LSU Softball by joining the Diamondbackers today!

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can also follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and Twitter.