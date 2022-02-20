Bryant Scores Ten in Tri Meet at Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Sophomore Haleigh Bryant scored a 39.700, punctuated by a perfect 10 on vault, to lead the fifth-ranked LSU gymnastics team to a team score of 197.200 Sunday afternoon at the Hearnes Center.

The Tigers finished second behind Missouri (197.350) and ahead of Arkansas (197.850).

Bryant’s 39.700 in the all-around marked a career high and her perfect score on vault was the fourth in her young career. She owns the third-most 10’s on vault in school history and is only the second gymnast in the nation with multiple perfect scores on vault in 2022.

LSU opened the meet with a 49.375 to take a lead after one rotation. Kiya Johnson started the afternoon with a 9.85. In her first collegiate bars routine, freshman Aleah Finnegan scored a 9.85. Bryant scored a 9.90 in the fourth spot and Elena Arenas set a new career high with a 9.85. Sami Durante anchored the event with a 9.925.

Missouri narrowed the lead at the halfway point as LSU led 98.525-98.500. The Tigers totaled a 49.150 on beam, which was led by a 9.925 from anchor Kiya Johnson. Bryant scored a 9.90 and senior Bridget Dean gave the Tigers a 9.85. LSU also used a 9.75 from Christina Desiderio and 9.725 from Durante.

LSU scored a 49.275 on floor as Mizzou overtook the team, 147.825-147.800 in the final rotation. Desiderio led the Tigers off with a 9.875 and Dunne followed with a 9.85. Sierra Ballard scored a season high 9.775 and KJ Johnson added a 9.875. Bryant anchored the event with a 9.90.

The Tigers closed out the meet with a 49.400 on vault. Sarah Edwards and Arenas each scored a 9.85 in the second and third spot. KJ Johnson earned a 9.80 and Kiya Johnson put up a 9.90 before Bryant anchored with the 10.

LSU will return to the road at 6 p.m. CT Friday to face Texas Woman’s and Pittsburgh in Denton, Texas. The meet will be streamed live on LHN($).