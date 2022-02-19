Men's Tennis Preps For Home Match v. South Alabama

BATON ROUGE—The LSU men’s tennis team returns home to face South Alabama on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 12:00 p.m. at the LSU Tennis Complex.

Last time out, the Tigers fell to Texas Tech, 4-2. Though LSU lost, there was a silver lining as the Tigers saw the return of No. 29 Ronald Hohmann in singles. Hohmann won on court two, 6-4, 6-2.

Scouting the Jaguars

South Alabama sits at 8-2 overall and is riding a two-match win streak into Baton Rouge. Notable Jaguar wins come over UAB, Chattanooga, and Nicholls. Their two losses came from Florida State and SEC foe Auburn. LSU leads 5-1 in the series record against South Alabama.

Live Links

Live Stats

Live Video

For up-to-date information and behind-the-scenes access on the Tigers, follow the LSU men’s tennis team on Twitter and Instagram at @lsutennis and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lsutennis.