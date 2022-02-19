Shop
Men's Nike Slub Space-Dye Performance Hoodie T-Shirt
Men's Nike Slub Space-Dye Performance Hoodie T-Shirt $54.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Men's Tennis

Men's Tennis Preps For Home Match v. South Alabama

by Christian Verde
+0
Men's Tennis Preps For Home Match v. South Alabama

BATON ROUGE—The LSU men’s tennis team returns home to face South Alabama on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 12:00 p.m. at the LSU Tennis Complex.

Last time out, the Tigers fell to Texas Tech, 4-2. Though LSU lost, there was a silver lining as the Tigers saw the return of No. 29 Ronald Hohmann in singles. Hohmann won on court two, 6-4, 6-2.

Scouting the Jaguars

South Alabama sits at 8-2 overall and is riding a two-match win streak into Baton Rouge. Notable Jaguar wins come over UAB, Chattanooga, and Nicholls. Their two losses came from Florida State and SEC foe Auburn. LSU leads 5-1 in the series record against South Alabama.

Live Links

Live Stats

Live Video

For up-to-date information and behind-the-scenes access on the Tigers, follow the LSU men’s tennis team on Twitter and Instagram at @lsutennis and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lsutennis.

Related Stories

Hohmann Returns, Tigers Fall To Texas Tech

Hohmann Returns, Tigers Fall To Texas Tech

LSU Heads to Fort Worth for Neutral Site Matchup v. Texas Tech

LSU Heads to Fort Worth for Neutral Site Matchup v. Texas Tech

Tigers Complete Sunday Sweep Over Purdue, Nicholls

Tigers Complete Sunday Sweep Over Purdue, Nicholls