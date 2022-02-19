Curry Earns 100-Free Gold, Breaks Three Records With 40.99 Time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – LSU swimmer Brooks Curry continued his impressive campaign at the 2022 SEC Championships by claiming gold in the 100-yard free Saturday while breaking three records with a time of 40.99 inside the Jones Aquatic Center on the University of Tennessee’s campus.

In addition to breaking his own school record of 41.77 in the event, Curry downed Caeleb’s Dressel’s SEC meet record and set a new pool record for the Jones Aquatic Center. His time also cleared the NCAA ‘A’ standard for the event, automatically qualifying him for his third event in the NCAA Championships held in Atlanta.

Curry, who swam the nation’s second-fastest time in the 50-free Wednesday, clocked the fastest time in the nation Saturday in the 100-free. Earlier in the day during prelims, he also claimed first place with a time of 41.82.

Jolee Liles, a distance swimmer throughout her time in the purple and gold swam in the 1650-free between the morning and evening session. She clocked a 16:21.02, which became the new school record for the event, previously held by Stephanie Smith.

For the 200-back, Griffin Curtis competed in the ‘C’ final and placed 22nd with a time of 1:44.09. Katarina Milutinovich followed Curtis in the 100-free and placed 11th with a time of 48.52. Her time ties Jane Trepp’s as the fourth-fastest time in program history for the event.

On the boards, Helle Tuxen claimed the seventh medal for an LSU diver this week at the SEC Championships, as she claimed silver on platform with a score of 303.15. Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant also competed in the platform final and narrowly missed a medal, placing fourth with a score of 289.95.

The Tigers’ postseason journey continues with LSU divers participating in NCAA regionals starting on Monday, March 7 and concluding on Wednesday, March 9. The NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships begin March 16 and conclude March 19, while the Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships begin March 23 and end March 26.