Women’s Tennis Downed by No. 19 UCF, 4-1

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team (0-3) suffered a 4-1 defeat by the hands of the No. 19 UCF Knights (4-2) on Friday night at the LSU Tennis Complex.

Doubles Results

Nadja Bay Christians and Evgeniya Levashova were first off the doubles court as they defeated graduate student Mia Rabinowitz and junior Nina Geissler by a score of 6-3 at the No. 2 doubles.

The junior duo of Safiya Carrington and Maggie Cubitt grabbed one back for the Tigers as they held off the duo of Noel Saidenova and Marie Mattel at the No. 1 by a score of 6-4.

UCF clinched the doubles point as Sophia Biolay and Nandini Sharma bested graduate student Taylor Bridges and Rania Azziz by a score of 6-4 at the No. 3 to make it 1-0 on the night.

Singles Results

No. 48-ranked Levashova scored the first singles point as she defeated No. 82 Carrington by a score of 6-3, 6-1 at the No. 1 singles court.

The lead was extended to 3-0 on the night as No. 121 Mattel grabbed a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Geissler at the No. 4.

Cubitt scored LSU’s lone point of the night in a come from behind effort at the No. 3 against Christians. Christians won the first set by a score of 6-3 before Cubitt replied with a dominant 6-0 performance in the second set. Cubitt opened the third set by claiming the first game before Christians was forced to retire.

At the No. 6, Sharma clinched the match for the Knights with a victory over Azziz. Sharma won the first set by a margin of 6-4 before coming from behind and winning four straight games to claim the second set also by a 6-4 scoreline and securing a road win for UCF.

Up Next

LSU will travel to Houston, Texas to take on the Rice Owls at 11 a.m. CT on Sunday, February 20.

#19 UCF 4, LSU 1

Singles competition

#48 Evgeniya Levashova (UCF) def. #82 Safiya Carrington (LSU) 6-3, 6-1 Taylor Bridges (LSU) vs. Noel Saidenova (UCF) 3-6, 6-3, 1-2, unfinished Maggie Cubitt (LSU) def. Nadja Bay Christians (UCF) 3-6, 6-0, 1-0 #121 Marie Mattel (UCF) def. Nina Geissler (LSU) 6-3, 6-1 Mia Rabinowitz (LSU) vs. Sophia Biolay (UCF) 7-5, 1-5, unfinished Nandini Sharma (UCF) def. Rania Azziz (LSU) 6-4, 6-4

Doubles competition

Safiya Carrington/Maggie Cubitt (LSU) def. Noel Saidenova/Marie Mattel (UCF) 6-4 Nadja Bay Christians/Evgeniya Levashova (UCF) def. Nina Geissler/Mia Rabinowitz (LSU) 6-3 Sophia Biolay/Nandini Sharma (UCF) def. Taylor Bridges/Rania Azziz (LSU) 6-4