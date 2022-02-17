Shop
Women's Basketball

+0
Women’s Basketball Game at MSU Delayed to 7:30 p.m. CT

STARKVILLE, Miss. – No. 11 LSU’s game against Mississippi State has been delayed to 7:30 p.m. CT due to inclement weather in the Starkville area. The game was originally schedule to tipoff at 6 p.m. inside Humphrey Coliseum.

The game will still be streamed on the SEC Network + and fans can still listen on the LSU Sports Radio Network, 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge.

Thursday’s game is a critical one for the Tigers who have four games remaining in the regular season. LSU controls its own destiny and has the opportunity ahead to finish as high as No. 2 in the SEC. The Tigers are also in position to earn one of the Top-16 seeds in the NCAA Tournament which would allow them to host first and second round games inside the PMAC.

