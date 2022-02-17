Track & Field Hosts LSU Twilight To Close Out Indoor Regular Season

Baton Rouge, La. – The indoor regular season finale for LSU track and field will take place this Friday (February 18) at the Carl Maddox Field House. Admission is free to all LSU home track and field meets.

The meet is scheduled to begin for LSU at 11:30 a.m. as Jon Nerdal and Jake Norris will compete in the men’s weight throw. LSU’s final event of the day will feature 15 distance runners in the women’s and men’s 3,000 meter run at 2:55 and 3:10 p.m. A full guide is linked above to see exact times each athlete will be competing.

NCAA leader and two-time national champion Lisa Gunnarsson is expected to compete in the pole vault for the second time this season. Her season best clearance of 14’ 9.50” (4.51 meters) leads the NCAA; the women’s pole vault is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Leah Phillips will look to continue her rhythm in the 60 meter hurdles this week. She’s coming off a personal best of 8.05 in the event from last weekend’s Tyson Invitational and currently ranks No. 10 nationally.

Three of the 10 fastest 60 meter sprinters in LSU history – Da’Marcus Fleming, Dorian Camel, Kenroy Higgins II – will be back in action for one final tune-up prior to the postseason. Godson Oghenebrume, the U18 African record holder with a PR of 10.13 seconds in the 100 meter dash, is scheduled to make his LSU debut in the 60 meters on Friday as well. Fleming’s altitude-converted time of 7.62 in the 60 meters this season has him ranked No. 16 nationally, which would be good for an NCAA berth if the season ended right now. But Fleming will likely want to go faster if he wants an assured bid to the NCAA meet in March. He has this week and next week’s SEC Championship to accomplish that.

In order to qualify for the NCAA Championships in an individual event, an athlete must rank inside the top 16 nationally. For Morgan Smalls, she’s right on the edge in both the high jump (5’ 11.50”/No. 16) and long jump (20’ 9”/No. 17). Smalls will be competing in the long jump on Friday at 1 p.m. and high jump at 2:30 p.m. with hopes of unleashing a season or personal best in both events to move her up into a qualifying spot for the NCAA meet.

Freshman triple jumper Apalos Edwards will be back in action after registering a indoor personal best of 52’ 7.25” (16.03 meters) at last week’s Tyson Invitational. That mark has him ranked No. 15 nationally, but if he wants some comfort, he needs to go out just a bit farther and lock up and NCAA bid. The men’s triple jump will go off at 2:30 p.m. alongside the women’s triple jump. Kyndal McKnight needs a better mark as well in the women’s triple jump as she currently ranks No. 23 nationally with a personal best of 42’ 11” (13.08 meters).

LSU currently has 14 athletes qualified in a total of 16 events for the NCAA meet if the regular season were to conclude today.

The LSU distance crew will have 20 athletes in action with a handful of them competing in multiple events. LSU distance runners have added seven LSU top 10 marks into the record book this season, and nearly every distance runner who was competed indoors for LSU has PR’d at least once this season.

Amber Hart will compete in the shot put at 1 p.m.; just two weeks ago she registered a personal best of 51’ 6.25” (15.70 meters) to move into the No. 7 slot in the LSU record book.

LSU will be hosting Alabama, Hinds CC, LeTourneau University, Loyola-New Orleans, Meridian CC, New Orleans, Nicholls State, Southeastern Louisiana, and Southern.

