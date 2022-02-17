Shop
Football

Nine Tigers Invited to 2022 NFL Combine

BATON ROUGE – After a one year absence, the NFL Combine returns in person this year and nine LSU players have been invited to the event in Indianapolis.

The NFL Combine takes place March 1-7 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The event will be covered daily on the NFL Network and ESPN.

LSU’s list of combine invitees include: linebacker Damone Clark, running back Ty Davis-Price, offensive lineman Austin Deculus, defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr., defensive back Cordale Flott, offensive lineman Chasen Hines, offensive lineman Ed Ingram, defensive back Derek Stingley Jr., and kicker Cade York.

LSU’s nine combine invites rank fourth nationally behind only Georgia (14), Alabama (11), and Oklahoma (11).

