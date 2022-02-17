LSU Heads to Fort Worth for Neutral Site Matchup v. Texas Tech

FORT WORTH, Texas —The LSU men’s tennis team (5-1) heads to Fort Worth, Texas to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Thursday, February 17, at 1:00 p.m.

This will be a neutral site matchup as LSU and Texas Tech will play at the TCU Tennis Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

Last time out, the Tigers completed a Sunday sweep over Purdue, 6-1, and Nicholls, 4-0. LSU improved to 19-6 in singles play and 10-4 in doubles. Kent Hunter and Boris Kozlov stayed undefeated as a duo, improving to a solid 5-0. The Nicholls match also saw the 2022 debut of No. 29 Ronald Hohmann, who has been recovering from appendicitis this season.

Scouting The Red Raiders

Texas Tech is 5-4 on the dual season with notable wins over SMU and New Mexico State and notable losses to No. 12 Arizona, No. 23 UCLA, and Louisiana-Lafayette. Texas Tech holds a 28-17 overall singles record with Franco Ribero and Dimitrios Azoidis tied with a team-high five singles wins. In doubles, Texas Tech has a 10-13 record with Ribero/Ilgiz Valiev leading the way with a perfect 3-0 record.

It is to be determined if live scoring or live video will be available at the neutral site, so follow the LSU men’s tennis team on Twitter and Instagram at @lsutennis and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lsutennis for updates.