Shop
Men's Nike Slub Space-Dye Performance Hoodie T-Shirt
Men's Nike Slub Space-Dye Performance Hoodie T-Shirt $54.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Men's Tennis

LSU Heads to Fort Worth for Neutral Site Matchup v. Texas Tech

+0
LSU Heads to Fort Worth for Neutral Site Matchup v. Texas Tech

FORT WORTH, Texas —The LSU men’s tennis team (5-1) heads to Fort Worth, Texas to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Thursday, February 17, at 1:00 p.m.

This will be a neutral site matchup as LSU and Texas Tech will play at the TCU Tennis Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

Last time out, the Tigers completed a Sunday sweep over Purdue, 6-1, and Nicholls, 4-0. LSU improved to 19-6 in singles play and 10-4 in doubles. Kent Hunter and Boris Kozlov stayed undefeated as a duo, improving to a solid 5-0. The Nicholls match also saw the 2022 debut of No. 29 Ronald Hohmann, who has been recovering from appendicitis this season.

Scouting The Red Raiders

Texas Tech is 5-4 on the dual season with notable wins over SMU and New Mexico State and notable losses to No. 12 Arizona, No. 23 UCLA, and Louisiana-Lafayette. Texas Tech holds a 28-17 overall singles record with Franco Ribero and Dimitrios Azoidis tied with a team-high five singles wins. In doubles, Texas Tech has a 10-13 record with Ribero/Ilgiz Valiev leading the way with a perfect 3-0 record.

It is to be determined if live scoring or live video will be available at the neutral site, so follow the LSU men’s tennis team on Twitter and Instagram at @lsutennis and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lsutennis for updates.

Related Stories

Hohmann Returns, Tigers Fall To Texas Tech

Hohmann Returns, Tigers Fall To Texas Tech

Tigers Complete Sunday Sweep Over Purdue, Nicholls

Tigers Complete Sunday Sweep Over Purdue, Nicholls

Gallery: Men's Tennis vs Purdue

Gallery: Men's Tennis vs Purdue