Hohmann Returns, Tigers Fall To Texas Tech

FORT WORTH, TX. –The LSU men’s tennis team (5-2) fell to Texas Tech, 4-2, Thursday afternoon at the TCU Tennis Facility.

The match was played at a neutral site due to weather.

LSU started from behind early as they dropped the doubles point. Ronald Hohmann and Nick Watson started the Tigers off strong with a 6-3 victory on court three, but Texas Tech quickly responded with a 6-4 victory on court one. Court two, featuring Boris Kozlov and Kent Hunter, was knotted at five apiece. From there, Texas Tech’s duo ripped off two straight games and secured the doubles point, 7-5.

In singles, LSU gave themselves chances but could not bring it all the way home. No. 28 Ronald Hohmann made his singles debut on court two, taking down Reed Collier, 6-4, 6-2. Texas Tech quickly took the lead back after picking up wins on court three and court five. Vlad Lobak inched the Tigers closer with a three-set victory on court one, putting the match at 3-2. Court four would ultimately end the match, 4-2 in favor of the Red Raiders, after Dimitrios Azoidis defeated Joao Graca, 6-2, 6-7, 6-4.

Next Up

The Tigers return home to face South Alabama on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 1:00 p.m. at the LSU Tennis Complex.

Texas Tech 4, LSU 2

Singles

Vlad Lobak (LSU) def. Isaac Arevalo (TTU) 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 #28 Ronald Hohmann (LSU) def. Reed Collier (TTU) 6-4, 6-2 Ole Wallin (TTU) def. Kent Hunter (LSU) 6-3, 7-6 Franco Ribero (TTU) def. Joao Graca (LSU) 6-2, 6-7, 6-4 Dimitrios Azoidis (TTU) def. Gabriel Diaz Freire (LSU) 7-5, 6-3 Boris Kozlov (LSU) vs. Piotr Pawlak (TTU) 4-6, 3-4, unfinished

Doubles

Isaac Arevalo/Piotr Pawlak (TTU) def. #50 Vlad Lobak/Gabriel Diaz Freire (LSU) 6-4 Reed Collier/Dimitrios Azoidis (TTU) def. Boris Kozlov/Kent Hunter (LSU) 7-5 Nick Watson/Ronald Hohmann (LSU) def. Franco Ribero/Francisco Vittar (TTU) 6-3

Match Notes:

Texas Tech 6-5

LSU 5-2

Order of finish: Doubles (3,1,2); Singles (2,3,5,1,4)