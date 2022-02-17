Two LSU Divers Have Podium Finish; Curry Wins Second Silver, Breaks 200-Free School Record

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – LSU swimmer Brooks Curry earned a silver medal, broke a school record and cleared the NCAA ‘A’ standard for the second night in a row Thursday at the 2022 SEC Championships inside Jones Aquatic Center on the University of Tennessee’s campus. He clocked in a 200-yard freestyle time of 1:31.39.

LSU divers Chiara Pellacani and Helle Tuxen finished the three-meter springboard final with silver and bronze, respectively after three Tigers qualified for the evening session. Pellacani finished the final in second place with a score of 356.35, and Tuxen claimed third place with a score of 352.35.

IN THE POOL

To start the final session, Jolee Liles competed in the 400-yard IM, finishing in 19th place with a time of 4:14.02. Her time moved her to the No. 5 spot on LSU’s all-time top-10 for the event.

In the 200-yard free, Reagan Osborne competed in the ‘C’ final after dropping nearly three seconds in prelim time from her seed time. She placed 24th with a final time of 1:47.62. Katarina Milutinovich swam in the ‘B’ final after qualifying in the prelims with a score of 1:46.48. Her final time dropped by four-tenths of a second, and she placed 10th with a time of 1:46.05.

ON THE BOARDS

Alongside Pellacani and Tuxen’s performances that vaulted them into LSU’s all-time top-10 scores, Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant had an impressive set of dives herself. After placing eighth in the prelims with a score of 306.65, she had a final score of 338.35, which earned her fifth place.

ORDER OF EVENTS

