Beach Volleyball

LSU Beach Volleyball Ranked No. 5 in AVCA Preseason Poll

+0
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 5 in the AVCA Preseason Poll which was released on Wednesday.

This ranking for LSU makes it 26 straight top-5 rankings in the AVCA Polls. Many new faces will be on display for LSU, as only two players who saw significant time in the sand, Kelli Greene-Agnew and Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope, are returning for the 2022 season. Other Tigers that saw limited action will also be back, including Grace Seits, Reilly Allred, Ellie Shank and Allison Coens. LSU will also have the immediate impact of four new additions in Holly Carlton, Bella Bauman, Hannah Brister and Kylie Deberg.

The Tigers will be in action on Saturday as they play in the Purple vs. Gold Scrimmage hosted at LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium at 11 a.m. CT. LSU will officially open its season at the Green Wave Invitational on February 25 and 26 as the Tigers play four matches, including a Friday match against No. 17 Georgia State, at the White Sands Volleyball Courts in New Orleans, La.

 

AVCA Preseason Poll:

Rank                School             Points

1          Southern California    300

2          UCLA                         284

3          Florida State               256

4          Loyola Marymount    242

5          LSU                            233

6          TCU                            210

7          Stanford                      200

8          Cal Poly                      184

9          Grand Canyon             176

10        Hawaii                         147

11        California                   141

12        Arizona                       131

13        Florida Atlantic          116

14        Pepperdine                  110

15        Long Beach                 83

16        Florida International   82

17        Georgia State              78

18        South Carolina            71

19        Stetson                         63

20        Florida Gulf Coast      14

Others receiving votes on multiple ballots: North Florida (9), St. Mary’s (8), Washington (3), Arizona State (3), Cal State Bakersfield (2), Tulane (2)

Next Poll: March 1

