LSU Beach Volleyball Ranked No. 5 in AVCA Preseason Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 5 in the AVCA Preseason Poll which was released on Wednesday.

This ranking for LSU makes it 26 straight top-5 rankings in the AVCA Polls. Many new faces will be on display for LSU, as only two players who saw significant time in the sand, Kelli Greene-Agnew and Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope, are returning for the 2022 season. Other Tigers that saw limited action will also be back, including Grace Seits, Reilly Allred, Ellie Shank and Allison Coens. LSU will also have the immediate impact of four new additions in Holly Carlton, Bella Bauman, Hannah Brister and Kylie Deberg.

The Tigers will be in action on Saturday as they play in the Purple vs. Gold Scrimmage hosted at LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium at 11 a.m. CT. LSU will officially open its season at the Green Wave Invitational on February 25 and 26 as the Tigers play four matches, including a Friday match against No. 17 Georgia State, at the White Sands Volleyball Courts in New Orleans, La.

AVCA Preseason Poll:

Rank School Points

1 Southern California 300

2 UCLA 284

3 Florida State 256

4 Loyola Marymount 242

5 LSU 233

6 TCU 210

7 Stanford 200

8 Cal Poly 184

9 Grand Canyon 176

10 Hawaii 147

11 California 141

12 Arizona 131

13 Florida Atlantic 116

14 Pepperdine 110

15 Long Beach 83

16 Florida International 82

17 Georgia State 78

18 South Carolina 71

19 Stetson 63

20 Florida Gulf Coast 14

Others receiving votes on multiple ballots: North Florida (9), St. Mary’s (8), Washington (3), Arizona State (3), Cal State Bakersfield (2), Tulane (2)

Next Poll: March 1