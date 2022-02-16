Adrian, Kucsan Named to SEC Community Service Team

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU swimmers Spencer Adrian and Natalie Kucsan were named to their respective SEC Community Service teams Tuesday, the league office announced, recognizing their community service efforts in Baton Rouge.

The SEC sponsors Community Service Teams for all 21 league-sponsored sports. The Community Service Team looks to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to their community in superior service efforts.

Adrian aided the Halloween Boozar, an annual free event that provides a safe and fun environment for children of all ages and their families to enjoy trick-or-treating activities and carnival games while interacting with LSU student-athletes. He is also a representative of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, which is committed to providing insight into the student-athlete experience.

Adrian, a native of Portland, Oregon, is competing in the purple and gold this year as a transfer junior and has contributed heavily to the sprint events.

Kucsan, a native of New Market, Maryland, is one of the leaders for LSU’s division of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. During 2021 and the early days of 2022, she has served eight different events, including the St. Jude Walk/Run and Girls on the Run 5K. She wrote cards to healthcare and dining hall workers at the Our Lady of the Lake Hospital.

Kucsan, along with Adrian, aided the Halloween Boozar, an annual free event that provides a safe and fun environment for children of all ages and their families to enjoy trick-or-treating activities and carnival games while interacting with LSU student-athletes. She also helped out with the donation drive in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida and the SAAC Sock Drive. An elementary education major, Kucsan has substituted for teachers unable to attend school.

The Tigers are currently competing at the SEC Championships which began Tuesday and conclude on Saturday, Feb. 19.