Week One Softball National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – After the opening week of the 2022 campaign, the LSU softball team is ranked No. 21 in the USA Today/NFCA DI Coaches’ Poll and No. 22 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll.

The Tigers have been ranked in the national polls for 110 consecutive weeks dating back to 2014. LSU concluded the weekend 4-2 with a pair of wins over South Alabama and one each against Central Arkansas and Illinois.

LSU earned 207 points in the NFCA poll and 124 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll.

The Tigers will trek to Clearwater, Fla. for the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational Feb. 18-20. In the tournament, LSU will face No. 6 Washington, No. 7 Oklahoma State and No. 19 Michigan in addition to Notre Dame and Texas Tech.

2022 USA Today / NFCA Division I

Top 25 Coaches Poll – Feb. 15 (Week 1)

Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Points, 2022 Record, Prev. Ranking

Oklahoma (32), 800 pts, 5-0, No. 1 Alabama, 765 pts, 4-0, No. 2 UCLA, 728 pts, 4-1, No. 3 Florida, 669 pts, 4-0, No. 6 Florida State, 665 pts, 4-0, No. 4 Washington, 639 pts, 5-0, No. 7 Oklahoma State, 604 pts, 4-1, No. 5 Virginia Tech, 540 pts, 5-0, No. 13 Arizona, 522 pts, 3-1, No. 9 Arkansas, 485 pts, 3-2, No. 8 Texas, 455 pts, 4-1, No. 10 Oregon, 379 pts, 5-0, No. 18 Georgia, 374 pts, 5-1, No. 12 Duke, 356 pts, 4-1, No. 20 Clemson, 345 pts, 3-1, No. 15 Kentucky, 294 pts, 4-1, No. 19 Missouri, 264 pts, 3-2, No. 11 Tennessee, 249 pts, 4-0, No. 22 Michigan, 226 pts, 3-2, No. 16 Louisiana, 208 pts, 5-0, No. 23 LSU, 207 pts, 4-2, No. 14 James Madison, 176 pts, 0-0, No. 17 Arizona State, 161 pts, 3-2, No. 21 UCF, 93 pts, 3-1, RV Wichita State, 45 pts, 4-1, No. 25

Receiving Votes: Northwestern (42), Auburn (30), Minnesota (22), Notre Dame (15), Illinois (12), USF (8), Liberty (6), Iowa State (5), Stanford (5), Tarleton State (3), Austin Peay (2), Alabama State (1).

2022 ESPN.com / USA Today

Top 25 Coaches Poll – Feb. 15 (Week 1)

Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Points, 2022 Record, Prev. Ranking

Oklahoma (25), 625 pts, 5-0, No. 1 Alabama, 600 pts, 4-0, No. 2 UCLA, 557 pts, 4-1, No. 3 Florida, 551 pts, 4-0, No. 5 Washington, 512 pts, 5-0, No. 7 Florida State, 511 pts, 4-0, No. 6 Oklahoma State, 480 pts, 4-1, No. 4 Virginia Tech, 455 pts, 5-0, No. 10 Texas, 399 pts, 4-1, No. 8 Arkansas, 360 pts, 3-2, No. 9 Arizona, 331 pts, 3-1, No. 11 Clemson, 328 pts, 3-1, No. 14 Oregon, 327 pts, 5-0, No. 17 Duke, 303 pts, 4-1, No. 18 Tennessee, 289 pts, 4-0, No. 16 Michigan, 218 pts, 3-2, No. 13 Missouri, 216 pts, 3-2, No. 12 Georgia, 201 pts, 5-1, No. 19 Kentucky, 181 pts, 4-1, No. 20 Louisiana, 144 pts, 5-0, No. 23 Arizona State, 128 pts, 3-2, No. 21 LSU, 124 pts, 4-2, No. 15 Northwestern, 71 pts, 4-1, No. 24 UCF, 64 pts, 3-1, RV Auburn, 35 pts, 5-0, RV

Receiving Votes: James Madison (34), Notre Dame (24), Wichita State (19), Minnesota (13), South Florida (9), Texas A&M (8), Stanford (5), Illinois (1), Iowa State (1), Oregon State (1).

Directly support LSU Softball by joining the Diamondbackers today!

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can also follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and Twitter.