Rose and Dixon-Bodie Scoop Up SEC Awards

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU triple jumper Sean Dixon-Bodie and LSU distance runner Michaela Rose were honored by the SEC office on Tuesday afternoon as they were named SEC Athletes of the Week. Dixon-Bodie was named the SEC Field Athlete of the Week, and Rose was lauded with SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

Dixon-Bodie only jumped three times in the invitational portion of the event at the Tyson Invitational, but he made the most of them. It was his second round attempt where he soared out to a season best mark of 53’ 10.50” (16.42 meters). That jump earned him a No. 4 ranking nationally, the No. 1 spot in the SEC this season, and a second place finish.

Rose continued her stellar running performances during her freshman season as she ran a personal best time of 2:04.70 in the 800 meter run on Saturday at the Tyson Invitational. The time earned her a fourth place finish in the event and a national ranking of No. 21. Her time of 2:04.70 is the second fastest in the country this season by a freshman, and it also ranks as the 10th fastest in LSU history.

This marks the third career conference weekly athlete of the week award for Dixon-Bodie, while Rose earns the first award of her career.

SEC Athletes of the Week – LSU

Alia Armstrong – Track Athlete of the Week – Feb. 1

Lisa Gunnarsson – Field Athlete of the Week – Feb. 8

Favour Ofili – Track Athlete of the Week – Feb. 8

Sean Dixon-Bodie – Field Athlete of the Week – Feb. 15

Michaela Rose – Freshman Athlete of the Week – Feb. 15

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Directly support LSU Track & Field student-athletes by donating to the Track & Field Excellence Fund!