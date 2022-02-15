LSU Moves Up To No. 12 in Coaches Poll
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team (21-4, 9-3 SEC) moved up one spot to No. 12 in Tuesday’s Coaches Poll.
LSU came in at No. 11 in Monday’s AP Poll.
The Tigers earned impressive wins at Ole Miss, against No. 17 Georgia and at Texas A&M since the last week’s AP Poll was released. LSU has won its most regular season games since the 2007-08 season.
With four games remaining in the regular season, the Tigers control their own destiny. LSU, who was picked in the preseason to finish No. 8 in the conference, has the opportunity to finish as high as No. 2 in the SEC and the Tigers are currently in a position to be able to host the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament.
LSU is at Mississippi State on Thursday at 6 p.m. CT and then will be home Sunday in a rematch against No. 17 Florida who beat LSU earlier in the season.
Coaches Poll – February 15, 2022
|1
|South Carolina
|23-1
|799
|31
|1
|—
|1/1
|2
|Stanford
|21-3
|763
|1
|2
|—
|2/5
|3
|Louisville
|23-2
|737
|0
|3
|—
|2/7
|4
|NC State
|23-3
|703
|0
|5
|1
|2/5
|5
|Iowa State
|21-3
|634
|0
|9
|4
|5/16
|6
|Indiana
|18-4
|605
|0
|6
|—
|5/8
|7
|Arizona
|18-4
|542
|0
|7
|—
|5/15
|8
|Tennessee
|21-4
|535
|0
|10
|2
|5/12
|9
|Michigan
|20-4
|532
|0
|4
|-5
|4/11
|10
|Baylor
|19-5
|530
|0
|11
|1
|5/16
|11
|Connecticut
|17-5
|491
|0
|8
|-3
|2/12
|12
|Louisiana State
|21-4
|480
|0
|13
|1
|10/NR
|13
|Maryland
|19-6
|449
|0
|12
|-1
|3/15
|14
|Texas
|17-6
|360
|0
|17
|3
|10/21
|15
|Oklahoma
|20-4
|307
|0
|15
|—
|15/NR
|16
|Brigham Young
|21-2
|290
|0
|18
|2
|15/NR
|17
|Georgia
|17-7
|264
|0
|14
|-3
|11/21
|18
|Georgia Tech
|19-6
|259
|0
|16
|-2
|16/NR
|19
|Ohio St.
|19-4
|242
|0
|21
|2
|19/NR
|20
|Notre Dame
|19-6
|202
|0
|19
|-1
|15/NR
|21
|Florida
|19-6
|172
|0
|23
|2
|21/NR
|22
|Florida Gulf Coast
|22-2
|108
|0
|20
|-2
|20/NR
|23
|North Carolina
|19-5
|104
|0
|22
|-1
|15/NR
|24
|Virginia Tech
|19-6
|89
|0
|NR
|8
|24/NR
|25
|Iowa
|16-7
|61
|0
|24
|-1
|11/NR
Dropped out: No. 25 Oregon; No. 25 Mississippi.
Receiving Votes: Central Florida 45; Liberty 22; Mississippi 15; Oregon 14; Rhode Island 11; Nebraska 8; Drexel 7; Stony Brook 4; South Florida 4; Utah 3; Gonzaga 3; South Dakota 2; Arizona State 2; South Dakota State 1; Kansas 1.