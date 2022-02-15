LSU Moves Up To No. 12 in Coaches Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team (21-4, 9-3 SEC) moved up one spot to No. 12 in Tuesday’s Coaches Poll.

LSU came in at No. 11 in Monday’s AP Poll.

The Tigers earned impressive wins at Ole Miss, against No. 17 Georgia and at Texas A&M since the last week’s AP Poll was released. LSU has won its most regular season games since the 2007-08 season.

With four games remaining in the regular season, the Tigers control their own destiny. LSU, who was picked in the preseason to finish No. 8 in the conference, has the opportunity to finish as high as No. 2 in the SEC and the Tigers are currently in a position to be able to host the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

LSU is at Mississippi State on Thursday at 6 p.m. CT and then will be home Sunday in a rematch against No. 17 Florida who beat LSU earlier in the season.

Coaches Poll – February 15, 2022

1 South Carolina 23-1 799 31 1 — 1/1 2 Stanford 21-3 763 1 2 — 2/5 3 Louisville 23-2 737 0 3 — 2/7 4 NC State 23-3 703 0 5 1 2/5 5 Iowa State 21-3 634 0 9 4 5/16 6 Indiana 18-4 605 0 6 — 5/8 7 Arizona 18-4 542 0 7 — 5/15 8 Tennessee 21-4 535 0 10 2 5/12 9 Michigan 20-4 532 0 4 -5 4/11 10 Baylor 19-5 530 0 11 1 5/16 11 Connecticut 17-5 491 0 8 -3 2/12 12 Louisiana State 21-4 480 0 13 1 10/NR 13 Maryland 19-6 449 0 12 -1 3/15 14 Texas 17-6 360 0 17 3 10/21 15 Oklahoma 20-4 307 0 15 — 15/NR 16 Brigham Young 21-2 290 0 18 2 15/NR 17 Georgia 17-7 264 0 14 -3 11/21 18 Georgia Tech 19-6 259 0 16 -2 16/NR 19 Ohio St. 19-4 242 0 21 2 19/NR 20 Notre Dame 19-6 202 0 19 -1 15/NR 21 Florida 19-6 172 0 23 2 21/NR 22 Florida Gulf Coast 22-2 108 0 20 -2 20/NR 23 North Carolina 19-5 104 0 22 -1 15/NR 24 Virginia Tech 19-6 89 0 NR 8 24/NR 25 Iowa 16-7 61 0 24 -1 11/NR

Dropped out: No. 25 Oregon; No. 25 Mississippi.

Receiving Votes: Central Florida 45; Liberty 22; Mississippi 15; Oregon 14; Rhode Island 11; Nebraska 8; Drexel 7; Stony Brook 4; South Florida 4; Utah 3; Gonzaga 3; South Dakota 2; Arizona State 2; South Dakota State 1; Kansas 1.