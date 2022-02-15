Gymnastics Week Six Rankings
BATON ROUGE – The LSU gymnastics team (3-1, 2-1 SEC) remains at No. 5 in the nation following a team score of 197.825 at Florida, which marked the team’s highest road score and second-highest team score of the season.
The Tigers own an average of 197.400 and sit behind Michigan (197.963), Florida (197.638), Oklahoma (197.604) and Utah (197.496). The road score marked the fourth-highest in the country in 2022. LSU takes on No. 8 Alabama at 7:45 p.m. CT Friday on ESPN.
As a team, LSU ranks third on vault, bars and beam and eighth on floor. The Tigers own
Sophomore Haleigh Bryant ranks fourth in the all-around, seventh on vault and 12th on bars. Christina Desiderio is No. 21 on beam and freshman Aleah Finnegan ranks 24th. Kiya Johnson is 10th in the all-around and floor, 23rd on beam and 14th on vault.
Top-25 Rankings, Average
1. Michigan, 197.963
2. Florida, 197.638
3. Oklahoma, 197.604
4. Utah, 197.496
5. LSU, 197.400
6. Minnesota, 197.313
7. Auburn, 197.250
8. Alabama, 197.154
9. California, 196.96
10. Kentucky, 196.88
11. Missouri, 196.85
12. Denver, 196.8
13. Oregon State, 196.755
14. Michigan State, 196.611
15. UCLA, 196.41
16. Arkansas, 196.37
17. Iowa, 196.268
18. Stanford, 196.23
19. BYU, 196.221
20. Arizona State, 196.16
21. Utah State, 196.142
22. Ohio State, 195.95
23. Southern Utah, 195.871
24. Boise State, 195.783
25. Western Michigan, 195.72