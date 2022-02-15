Gymnastics Week Six Rankings

BATON ROUGE – The LSU gymnastics team (3-1, 2-1 SEC) remains at No. 5 in the nation following a team score of 197.825 at Florida, which marked the team’s highest road score and second-highest team score of the season.

The Tigers own an average of 197.400 and sit behind Michigan (197.963), Florida (197.638), Oklahoma (197.604) and Utah (197.496). The road score marked the fourth-highest in the country in 2022. LSU takes on No. 8 Alabama at 7:45 p.m. CT Friday on ESPN.

As a team, LSU ranks third on vault, bars and beam and eighth on floor. The Tigers own

Sophomore Haleigh Bryant ranks fourth in the all-around, seventh on vault and 12th on bars. Christina Desiderio is No. 21 on beam and freshman Aleah Finnegan ranks 24th. Kiya Johnson is 10th in the all-around and floor, 23rd on beam and 14th on vault.

Top-25 Rankings, Average

1. Michigan, 197.963

2. Florida, 197.638

3. Oklahoma, 197.604

4. Utah, 197.496

5. LSU, 197.400

6. Minnesota, 197.313

7. Auburn, 197.250

8. Alabama, 197.154

9. California, 196.96

10. Kentucky, 196.88

11. Missouri, 196.85

12. Denver, 196.8

13. Oregon State, 196.755

14. Michigan State, 196.611

15. UCLA, 196.41

16. Arkansas, 196.37

17. Iowa, 196.268

18. Stanford, 196.23

19. BYU, 196.221

20. Arizona State, 196.16

21. Utah State, 196.142

22. Ohio State, 195.95

23. Southern Utah, 195.871

24. Boise State, 195.783

25. Western Michigan, 195.72