BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU leads the nation with three players on the 2022 Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List released by USA Baseball on Tuesday. The announcement of the 55-player watch list begins the process of identifying the top amateur baseball player in the country for the 2022 season.
The LSU players on the Golden Spikes Award Watch list are sophomore outfielder Dylan Crews, sophomore first baseman Tre’ Morgan and sophomore infielder Jacob Berry.
LSU is the only school with three players on the list and is followed by Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Florida, Ole Miss, Texas and Vanderbilt, all of which have two representatives.
Crews, the 2021 Perfect Game National Freshman of the Year, hit .362 (89-for-246) last season with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 42 RBI, 64 runs scored and 12 stolen bases.
The product of Longwood, Fla., also received All-America, Freshman All-America, Second-Team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC recognition, and he was voted the Louisiana Freshman of the Year.
Crews finished No. 1 in the SEC last season in total bases (163), No. 3 in batting average, No. 3 in on-base percentage (.453), No. 4 in base hits, No. 4 in runs scored, No. 5 in doubles and No. 5 in home runs.
Morgan, a product of New Orleans, La., batted .357 (89-for-249) in 2021 with 16 doubles, four triples, six homers, 42 RBI, 64 runs scored and 15 stolen bases.
He received Freshman All-America, Second-Team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC honors, and he was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team.
Morgan finished No. 4 in the SEC in batting average, No. 4 in base hits, No. 4 in runs scored, No. 4 in triples, No. 5 in doubles, No. 5 in stolen bases and No. 7 in on-base percentage (.441).
Berry, who transferred last summer to LSU from Arizona, led the Wildcats to the 2021 College World Series and the Pac-12 championship. A product of Queen Creek, Ariz., Berry batted .352 in 2021 with team highs of 17 homers and 70 RBI, and Collegiate Baseball newspaper named him the National Co-Freshman of the Year.
Berry earned first-team All-America recognition from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, and he received second-team All-America honors from D1Baseball and Perfect Game.
Fan voting will once again play a part in the Golden Spikes Award in 2022. Amateur baseball fans will be able to vote for their favorite players on GoldenSpikesAward.com, starting on May 24 with the naming of the Golden Spikes Award semifinalists. USA Baseball will announce the finalists for the award on June 8 and fan voting will open at GoldenSpikesAward.com concurrently, remaining open through June 12.
To stay up-to-date on the 2022 Golden Spikes Award visit GoldenSpikesAward.com and follow @USAGoldenSpikes on Twitter and Instagram.
The 2022 Golden Spikes Award timeline:
April 5: USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list announced
May 24: USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award semifinalists announced, fan voting begins
May 29: USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award semifinalists fan voting ends
June 8: USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award finalists announced, fan voting begins
June 12: USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award finalists fan voting ends
A complete list of the 55-player 2022 USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award preseason watch list is as follows:
Name; Position; School; Conference
Hunter Barco; LHP; Florida; Southeastern Conference
Dylan Beavers; OF; California; Pac-12 Conference
Jordan Beck; OF; Tennessee; Southeastern Conference
Jacob Berry; INF; LSU; Southeastern Conference
Enrique Bradfield; OF; Vanderbilt; Southeastern Conference
Justin Campbell; RHP/DH; Oklahoma State; Big 12 Conference
Cam Collier; INF/RHP; Chipola; Panhandle Conference
Dylan Crews; OF; LSU; Southeastern Conference
Gavin Cross; OF; Virginia Tech; Atlantic Coast Conference
Chase DeLauter; OF/LHP; James Madison; Colonial Athletic Association
Hayden Dunhurst; C; Ole Miss; Southeastern Conference
Jud Fabian; OF; Florida; Southeastern Conference
Jacob Gonzalez; INF; Ole Miss; Southeastern Conference
Peyton Graham; INF; Oklahoma; Big 12 Conference
Elijah Green; OF; IMG Academy
Caden Grice; 1B/LHP; Clemson; Atlantic Coast Conference
Pete Hansen; LHP; Texas; Big 12 Conference
Devereaux Harrison; RHP; Long Beach State; Big West Conference
Sam Highfill; RHP/INF; NC State; Atlantic Coast Conference
Ty Hill; UTL; Jackson State; Southwestern Athletic Conference
Gabriel Hughes; RHP; Gonzaga; West Coast Conference
Termarr Johnson; INF; Mays High School
Brock Jones; OF; Stanford; Pac-12 Conference
Druw Jones; OF; Wesleyan High School
Jace Jung; INF; Texas Tech; Big 12 Conference
Austin Knight; INF; Charlotte; Conference USA
Brooks Lee; SS; Cal Poly; Big West Conference
Dylan Lesko; RHP; Buford High School
Tyler Locklear; INF; VCU; Atlantic 10 Conference
Ethan Long; INF; Arizona State; Pac-12 Conference
Nick Maldonado; RHP; Vanderbilt; Southeastern Conference
Haydn McGeary; C; Colorado Mesa; Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference
Jared McKenzie; OF; Baylor; Big 12 Conference
Sean McLain; INF; Arizona State; Pac-12 Conference
Parker Messick; LHP; Florida State; Atlantic Coast Conference
Robert Moore; INF; Arkansas; Southeastern Conference
Tre’ Morgan; 1B; LSU; Southeastern Conference
Zach Neto; RHP/INF; Campbell; Big South Conference
Carson Palmquist; LHP; Miami; Atlantic Coast Conference
Kevin Parada; C; Georgia Tech; Atlantic Coast Conference
Max Rajcic; RHP; UCLA; Pac-12 Conference
Ryan Ritter; INF; Kentucky; Southeastern Conference
Cam Schlittler; RHP; Northeastern; Colonial Athletic Association
Landon Sims; RHP; Mississippi State; Southeastern Conference
Paul Skenes; C/RHP; Air Force; Mountain West Conference
Jordan Sprinkle; INF; UC-Santa Barbara; Big West Conference
Daniel Susac; C; Arizona; Pac-12 Conference
Logan Tanner; C; Mississippi State; Southeastern Conference
Andrew Taylor; RHP; Central Michigan; Mid-American Conference
Kyle Teel; C/UTL; Virginia; Atlantic Coast Conference
Cayden Wallace; INF/OF; Arkansas; Southeastern Conference
Carson Whisenhunt; LHP; East Carolina; American Athletic Conference
Josh White; RHP; California; Pac-12 Conference
Brock Wilken; INF/C; Wake Forest; Atlantic Coast Conference
Tanner Witt; RHP; Texas; Big 12 Conference