BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU leads the nation with three players on the 2022 Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List released by USA Baseball on Tuesday. The announcement of the 55-player watch list begins the process of identifying the top amateur baseball player in the country for the 2022 season.

The LSU players on the Golden Spikes Award Watch list are sophomore outfielder Dylan Crews, sophomore first baseman Tre’ Morgan and sophomore infielder Jacob Berry.

LSU is the only school with three players on the list and is followed by Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Florida, Ole Miss, Texas and Vanderbilt, all of which have two representatives.

Crews, the 2021 Perfect Game National Freshman of the Year, hit .362 (89-for-246) last season with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 42 RBI, 64 runs scored and 12 stolen bases.

The product of Longwood, Fla., also received All-America, Freshman All-America, Second-Team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC recognition, and he was voted the Louisiana Freshman of the Year.

Crews finished No. 1 in the SEC last season in total bases (163), No. 3 in batting average, No. 3 in on-base percentage (.453), No. 4 in base hits, No. 4 in runs scored, No. 5 in doubles and No. 5 in home runs.

Morgan, a product of New Orleans, La., batted .357 (89-for-249) in 2021 with 16 doubles, four triples, six homers, 42 RBI, 64 runs scored and 15 stolen bases.

He received Freshman All-America, Second-Team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC honors, and he was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team.

Morgan finished No. 4 in the SEC in batting average, No. 4 in base hits, No. 4 in runs scored, No. 4 in triples, No. 5 in doubles, No. 5 in stolen bases and No. 7 in on-base percentage (.441).

Berry, who transferred last summer to LSU from Arizona, led the Wildcats to the 2021 College World Series and the Pac-12 championship. A product of Queen Creek, Ariz., Berry batted .352 in 2021 with team highs of 17 homers and 70 RBI, and Collegiate Baseball newspaper named him the National Co-Freshman of the Year.

Berry earned first-team All-America recognition from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, and he received second-team All-America honors from D1Baseball and Perfect Game.

Fan voting will once again play a part in the Golden Spikes Award in 2022. Amateur baseball fans will be able to vote for their favorite players on GoldenSpikesAward.com, starting on May 24 with the naming of the Golden Spikes Award semifinalists. USA Baseball will announce the finalists for the award on June 8 and fan voting will open at GoldenSpikesAward.com concurrently, remaining open through June 12.

The 2022 Golden Spikes Award timeline:

April 5: USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list announced

May 24: USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award semifinalists announced, fan voting begins

May 29: USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award semifinalists fan voting ends

June 8: USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award finalists announced, fan voting begins

June 12: USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award finalists fan voting ends

A complete list of the 55-player 2022 USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award preseason watch list is as follows:

Name; Position; School; Conference

Hunter Barco; LHP; Florida; Southeastern Conference

Dylan Beavers; OF; California; Pac-12 Conference

Jordan Beck; OF; Tennessee; Southeastern Conference

Jacob Berry; INF; LSU; Southeastern Conference

Enrique Bradfield; OF; Vanderbilt; Southeastern Conference

Justin Campbell; RHP/DH; Oklahoma State; Big 12 Conference

Cam Collier; INF/RHP; Chipola; Panhandle Conference

Dylan Crews; OF; LSU; Southeastern Conference

Gavin Cross; OF; Virginia Tech; Atlantic Coast Conference

Chase DeLauter; OF/LHP; James Madison; Colonial Athletic Association

Hayden Dunhurst; C; Ole Miss; Southeastern Conference

Jud Fabian; OF; Florida; Southeastern Conference

Jacob Gonzalez; INF; Ole Miss; Southeastern Conference

Peyton Graham; INF; Oklahoma; Big 12 Conference

Elijah Green; OF; IMG Academy

Caden Grice; 1B/LHP; Clemson; Atlantic Coast Conference

Pete Hansen; LHP; Texas; Big 12 Conference

Devereaux Harrison; RHP; Long Beach State; Big West Conference

Sam Highfill; RHP/INF; NC State; Atlantic Coast Conference

Ty Hill; UTL; Jackson State; Southwestern Athletic Conference

Gabriel Hughes; RHP; Gonzaga; West Coast Conference

Termarr Johnson; INF; Mays High School

Brock Jones; OF; Stanford; Pac-12 Conference

Druw Jones; OF; Wesleyan High School

Jace Jung; INF; Texas Tech; Big 12 Conference

Austin Knight; INF; Charlotte; Conference USA

Brooks Lee; SS; Cal Poly; Big West Conference

Dylan Lesko; RHP; Buford High School

Tyler Locklear; INF; VCU; Atlantic 10 Conference

Ethan Long; INF; Arizona State; Pac-12 Conference

Nick Maldonado; RHP; Vanderbilt; Southeastern Conference

Haydn McGeary; C; Colorado Mesa; Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference

Jared McKenzie; OF; Baylor; Big 12 Conference

Sean McLain; INF; Arizona State; Pac-12 Conference

Parker Messick; LHP; Florida State; Atlantic Coast Conference

Robert Moore; INF; Arkansas; Southeastern Conference

Tre’ Morgan; 1B; LSU; Southeastern Conference

Zach Neto; RHP/INF; Campbell; Big South Conference

Carson Palmquist; LHP; Miami; Atlantic Coast Conference

Kevin Parada; C; Georgia Tech; Atlantic Coast Conference

Max Rajcic; RHP; UCLA; Pac-12 Conference

Ryan Ritter; INF; Kentucky; Southeastern Conference

Cam Schlittler; RHP; Northeastern; Colonial Athletic Association

Landon Sims; RHP; Mississippi State; Southeastern Conference

Paul Skenes; C/RHP; Air Force; Mountain West Conference

Jordan Sprinkle; INF; UC-Santa Barbara; Big West Conference

Daniel Susac; C; Arizona; Pac-12 Conference

Logan Tanner; C; Mississippi State; Southeastern Conference

Andrew Taylor; RHP; Central Michigan; Mid-American Conference

Kyle Teel; C/UTL; Virginia; Atlantic Coast Conference

Cayden Wallace; INF/OF; Arkansas; Southeastern Conference

Carson Whisenhunt; LHP; East Carolina; American Athletic Conference

Josh White; RHP; California; Pac-12 Conference

Brock Wilken; INF/C; Wake Forest; Atlantic Coast Conference

Tanner Witt; RHP; Texas; Big 12 Conference