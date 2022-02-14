Whitworth Joins Elite List of National Champions and Super Bowl Champions

BATON ROUGE – Andrew Whitworth, the 2021 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year, became the latest LSU football player to win both a national championship and a Super Bowl when the Rams beat the Bengals on Sunday.

Whitworth started at left tackle in the Rams’ 23-20 win over Cincinnati yesterday. The Super Bowl victory capped a four-day stretch that saw him also earn the most prestigious accolade in the NFL, earning the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for the league. He’s the first former Tiger to win the honor.

At LSU, Whitworth served as the starting left tackle when the Tigers beat Oklahoma in the 2003 BCS National Championship Game in New Orleans. On Sunday, he became the 16th former Tiger to have a national championship and a Super Bowl to his credit.

NFL Hall of Famer Johnny Robinson was the first to do it, winning the 1958 national championship at LSU and then a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 1970. Ten players on LSU’s 2003 national championship team went on to be part of a Super Bowl championship team.

The following is a list of LSU players to win both a football national championship and a Super Bowl: