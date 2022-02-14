Shop
Whitworth Joins Elite List of National Champions and Super Bowl Champions

Whitworth Joins Elite List of National Champions and Super Bowl Champions

BATON ROUGE – Andrew Whitworth, the 2021 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year, became the latest LSU football player to win both a national championship and a Super Bowl when the Rams beat the Bengals on Sunday.

Whitworth started at left tackle in the Rams’ 23-20 win over Cincinnati yesterday. The Super Bowl victory capped a four-day stretch that saw him also earn the most prestigious accolade in the NFL, earning the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for the league. He’s the first former Tiger to win the honor.

At LSU, Whitworth served as the starting left tackle when the Tigers beat Oklahoma in the 2003 BCS National Championship Game in New Orleans. On Sunday, he became the 16th former Tiger to have a national championship and a Super Bowl to his credit.

NFL Hall of Famer Johnny Robinson was the first to do it, winning the 1958 national championship at LSU and then a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 1970.  Ten players on LSU’s 2003 national championship team went on to be part of a Super Bowl championship team.

The following is a list of LSU players to win both a football national championship and a Super Bowl:

Player National Championship Year Super Bowl Year NFL Team
Joseph Addai 2003 2007 Colts
Eric Alexander 2003 2005 Patriots
Michael Clayton 2003 2012 Giants
Marlon Favorite 2007 2010 Saints
Matt Flynn 2007 2011 Packers
Randall Gay 2003 2010 Saints
Devery Henderson 2003 2010 Saints
Marquise Hill 2003 2005 Patriots
Quinn Johnson 2007 2011 Packers
Donnie Jones 2003 2018 Eagles
Brandon LaFell 2007 2015 Patriots
Stevan Ridley 2007 2015 Patriots
Johnny Robinson 1958 1970 Chiefs
Justin Vincent 2003 2009 Steelers
Corey Webster 2003 2008, 2012 Giants
Andrew Whitworth 2003 2022 Rams

