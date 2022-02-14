Shop
LSU Women’s Basketball Climbs To No. 11 in AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team (21-4, 9-3 SEC) moved up in the AP Poll for the second week in a row, climbing to No. 11 on Monday, jumping three spots from last week and tying its highest ranking this season.

The Tigers earned impressive wins at Ole Miss, against No. 17 Georgia and at Texas A&M since the last week’s AP Poll was released. LSU has won its most regular season games since the 2007-08 season.

With four games remaining in the regular season, the Tigers control their own destiny. LSU, who was picked in the preseason to finish No. 8 in the conference, has the opportunity to finish as high as No. 2 in the SEC and the Tigers are currently in a position to be able to host the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

LSU is at Mississippi State on Thursday at 6 p.m. CT and then will be home Sunday in a rematch against No. 17 Florida who beat LSU earlier in the season.

AP Poll – February 14, 2022

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS
1 South Carolina (23-1) 1 Southeastern Women 750 (30)
2 Stanford (21-3) 2 Pacific 12 Women 719
3 Louisville (22-2) 3 Atlantic Coast Women 682
4 North Carolina State (23-3) 5 Atlantic Coast Women 667
5 Indiana (18-3) 7 Big Ten Women 622
6 Iowa State (21-3) 9 Big 12 Women 552
7 Baylor (19-5) 10 Big 12 Women 539
8 Arizona (18-4) 6 Pacific 12 Women 532
9 Michigan (20-4) 4 Big Ten Women 521
10 Connecticut (17-5) 8 Big East Women 459
11 LSU (21-4) 14 Southeastern Women 434
12 Tennessee (21-4) 13 Southeastern Women 432
13 Maryland (18-6) 15 Big Ten Women 383
14 Texas (17-6) 16 Big 12 Women 353
15 Oklahoma (20-4) 12 Big 12 Women 350
16 Georgia Tech (19-6) 11 Atlantic Coast Women 302
17 Florida (18-6) 19 Southeastern Women 251
18 Ohio State (18-4) 21 Big Ten Women 211
19 Notre Dame (19-6) 18 Atlantic Coast Women 199
20 BYU (21-2) 20 West Coast Women 195
21 Georgia (17-7) 17 Southeastern Women 155
22 Iowa (16-6) 25 Big Ten Women 110
23 Virginia Tech (19-6) Atlantic Coast Women 100
24 North Carolina (19-5) 23 Atlantic Coast Women 63
25 Florida Gulf Coast (22-2) 22 Atlantic Sun Women 56

Others receiving votes:

Oregon 52, Kansas 18, Princeton 12, Gonzaga 6, Villanova 5, UCF 5, Liberty 4, Toledo 3, Rhode Island 3, DePaul 2, Arizona State 1, IUPUI 1, Nebraska 1

