Barber Finishes Tied Fifth in Gators Invitational

Gainesville, Fla. – Senior Garrett Barber finished tied for 5th place in the individual leaderboard with a 5-under 205 as play concluded on Sunday afternoon at the Gators Invitational. As a team, LSU finished in 7th place with a 7-over 847 team score.

Barber’s final round finished at an even-70 as he added three birdies to his season total of 47. His weekend score of 5-under 205 earned him his second top-5 finish of the season, and fifth in his collegiate career.

Freshman Cohen Trolio posted a round score of 4-over 74 that brought his final score to 2-over 212 and tied for 24th.

Senior Michael Sanders shot a 1-over 71 and finished tied for 44th with a score of 7-over 217. Sophomore Nicholas Arcement finished tied for 59th with an 11-over 221 after scoring an 8-over 78 in the final round while fellow sophomore Drew Doyle grabbed two birdies in a 2-over 72 performance that saw him finish tied for 65th at 12-over 222.

The Tigers will return to action on Monday, February 21 as they take part in The Prestige Tournament at the Greg Norman Course at PGA West in La Quinta, California.