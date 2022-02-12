McDonald Registers NCAA No. 5 Time of 2:03.72 In The 800 Meters

Fayetteville, Ark. – LSU distance runner Katy-Ann McDonald ran a career best indoor time of 2:03.73 on Saturday at the Music City Challenge to finish third in the event at the Vanderbilt Multipurpose Facility.

Final Results

The time for McDonald assures her a spot in the NCAA Indoor Championships in the 800 meters and it moves her up from No. 9 in LSU history to No. 6. It also ranks as the fifth fastest time in the NCAA this year.

Davis Bove clocked his second personal best in as many days with a career best time of 7:55.95 in the 3,000 meter run to place fourth in the event. The time moves him into the No. 2 spot in LSU history.

Alicia Stamey became LSU’s third fastest runner in the 3,000 meters in program history with a personal best time of 9:32.69 just a day after notching a LSU top-10 time in the mile, and teammate Addison Stevenson ran a personal best of 9:49.24 in the 3,000 meters to rank No. 7 in LSU history. Stamey placed 14th and Stevenson finished 24th. Doria Martingayle clocked a 10:17.58 in the event as well to register a personal best.

Adam Wise (1:55.08) and Sara Funderburk (2:13.19) both ran personal best times in the 800 meters; Funderburk finished 16th and Wise place 34th. Eric Coston placed 19th in the 3,000 meter run with time of 8:15.15 while Dyllon Nimmer took 13th in the 800 meters with a readout of 1:52.85.

Directly support LSU Track & Field student-athletes by donating to the Track & Field Excellence Fund!