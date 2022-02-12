Barber Sits in Third After Opening Rounds of Gators Invitational

Gainesville, Fla. – Senior Garrett Barber sits in third place at 5-under 135 in the individual leaderboard following the conclusion of round two at the Gators Invitational. LSU sits in fifth place as a team, finishing at an even-560.

Live Scoring

Round One

Senior Michael Sanders led the Tigers in the first round of scoring as he posted a 1-under 69 in a round that saw him pick up three birdies and tied for 13th place. Freshman Cohen Trolio fell only one stroke behind with an even-70 performance that saw him pick up a birdie and an eagle, his second of the season.

Barber and sophomore Nicholas Arcement both finished tied for 27th at 1-over 71 and picked up three birdies each in the process. Sophomore Drew Doyle finished 5-over 75 and tied for 65th. As a team, LSU finished the round at 1-over 281 and tied for 5th heading into the second round.

Round Two

Barber roared to life in the second round of action as he finished the second round at 6-under 64 with seven birdies garnered. His 6-under 64 matches his lowest round of the season in relation to par, a 6-under 66 in the second round of the Turning Stone Intercollegiate.

Trolio joined Barber in the under-par group as he finished with a 2-under 68 score that saw him earn five birdies, the third most in a single round for him this season and enters tomorrow’s final round tied for 11th with a 2-under 138.

Arcement shot a 2-over 72, which places him tied 37th at 3-over 143. Doyle grabbed two birdies and finished the round 5-over 75 and tied for 70th place at 10-over 150. Sanders finished the round at 7-over 77 but picked up three birdies along the way.

As a team, LSU sits at even-560 in fifth place enter the final round within four shots of third place South Florida.

The Tigers will tee off at 7:45 a.m. CT from the first hole.