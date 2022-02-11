LSU Holds Longest Super Bowl Streak at 21 Straight Years

BATON ROUGE – With six former Tigers in this year’s Super Bowl, LSU will run its streak of consecutive years with at least one player in the game to 21 straight when the Cincinnati Bengals face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.



The 21 consecutive years with a player in the Super Bowl ties with Georgia for the longest such streak in college football. LSU has had at least one player on a Super Bowl roster dating back to Super Bowl XXVI in February of 2002.



Purdue previously held the streak of 21 straight before the Boilermakers were shutout of last year’s Super Bowl. Prior to that, Nebraska held the longest streak of 26 consecutive years before missing out on the Super Bowl two years ago featuring the Chiefs and the 49ers.



The list of formers Tigers on Sunday’s Super Bowl rosters include: quarterback Joe Burrow (Bengals), wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (Bengals), defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (Bengals), tight end Thaddeus Moss (Bengals), wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (Rams) and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (Rams).

