LSU Athletics and Our Lady of the Lake Announce Historic Sports Medicine Partnership

LSU Athletics and Our Lady of the Lake have formed a historic sports medicine partnership to elevate and enhance the department’s elite student-athlete health and wellness efforts.

This collaboration is integral to the Championship Healthcare Partnership announced by LSU and Our Lady of the Lake on Friday. The Championship Healthcare Partnership, which aims to transform healthcare across the state of Louisiana through investments in research, education, and elevated care, includes a $170 million commitment from Our Lady of the Lake to the University – the largest philanthropic gift in the history of LSU.

The $85 million committed to LSU Athletics will solely and directly support world-class care for all of LSU’s student-athletes in the decade ahead, representing a transformational investment in the health and well-being of a generation of Tigers.

“The magnitude of this Championship Healthcare Partnership cannot be overstated,” said Director of Athletics Scott Woodward. “Our Lady of the Lake and LSU share a commitment to excellence, a vision for the future, and a desire to work together to elevate the entire state of Louisiana. Through this partnership, we will combine our resources to continue providing our student-athletes with the best care in the country while further investing in their health and wellness at unprecedented levels. This is a momentous day – for LSU student-athletes, for LSU Athletics, and for this place we call home.”

The partnership will deploy integrated clinical technology and enhance facilities and educational programming to advance student-athlete health and wellness. It will also amplify community engagement and seek to establish a nationally-recognized sports medicine program that will become a destination and guide for athletes throughout the United States.

“Together, Our Lady of the Lake and LSU will build a sports medicine program capable of providing elite healthcare backed by innovative research and cutting-edge technology,” said Catherine O’Neal, Chief Medical Officer at Our Lady of the Lake. “Elite performance requires attention to the whole person. Our multidisciplinary approach will elevate the importance of wellness and nutrition in an integrated model with sports medicine. By bringing the best care in the country to LSU’s student-athletes, we can ultimately bring the best care in the country to our entire community.”

“OLOL’s philanthropic investment in LSU showcases the commitment to the health and wellness of the entire campus community and will have a lasting impact on our student-athletes,” said Matt Borman, President and CEO of the Tiger Athletic Foundation. “On behalf of TAF, we are honored to be included in this partnership between OLOL and LSU that will serve our student-athlete population through this transformational gift.”

In addition to its collaboration with LSU Athletics, Our Lady of the Lake has committed another $85 million to the University, which includes support of the LSU Student Health Center, the LSU School of Medicine New Orleans Baton Rouge branch campus, construction of the LSU Interdisciplinary Science Building, and the establishment of a research fund directed by LSU President William F. Tate IV.

Combined with $75 million in support from LCMC Health to revolutionize cancer research, treatment, and outcomes across Louisiana, LSU has secured $245 million to transform healthcare throughout the state.

“As Louisiana’s flagship university, LSU has an inherent commitment and responsibility to elevate our state,” said President Tate. “This landmark chapter in our longstanding partnerships with Our Lady of the Lake and LCMC Health epitomizes our capacity to transform the lives of our fellow Louisianans. Together, we will pursue the first NCI-Designated Cancer Center in the region, catalyze STEM transformation in Louisiana, strengthen the talent pipeline for the future of healthcare, alleviate financial barriers to quality healthcare for our students with financial need and provide elite healthcare to our student-athletes.”