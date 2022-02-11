Bove Betters His School Record In The Mile

Nashville, Tenn. – LSU distance runner Davis Bove bettered his own school record in the mile at the Music City Challenge on Friday night with a personal best readout of 3:56.38 at the Vanderbilt Multipurpose Facility.

Results

Bove broke the LSU school record only a mere 15 minutes from where he grew up as a child in Franklin, Tennessee. Bove mustered up all the energy he had to run the 3:56.38 en route to a seventh place finish in the event that was one of the fastest in collegiate history. His previous school record of 3:57.49 came on the same track almost a year to the date on February 12, 2021.

Alicia Stamey had herself a productive performance as well in the mile as she ran a personal best time of 4:46.37 to place 14th in the women’s mile. The time of 4:46.37 by Stamey rates as the 10th fastest in LSU history.

Eric Coston finished 27th in the men’s mile with a season best of 4:08.70, and Adam Wise place 51st with a 4:14.97. In the women’s mile, Sara Funderburk took 30th with a time of 4:54.35, and Callie Hardy went below five minutes for the first time in her life with a personal best of 4:58.14.

The duo of Jackson Martingayle (14:44.21/26th) and Will Dart (14:49.07/PR/32nd) closed out day one of action at the Music City Challenge for the Tigers in the 5,000 meters.