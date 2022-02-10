LSU's Tari Eason Named To Midseason Naismith Team
BATON ROUGE – LSU sophomore forward Tari Eason was named one of 30 players on the Midseason Team for the 2022 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Player of the Year announced on Friday.
Eason is one of four players from the Southeastern Conference named to the list.
Eason leads the team in scoring at 16.3 points per game and is second on the team in rebounding at 7.0 a game. He is also averaging 1.0 assists per game, 1.1 blocks and 1.9 steals per game.
The transfer from Cincinnati is coming off his third 20-10 game of the year in the Tigers’ win at Texas A&M on Tuesday posting his second highest scoring game of the season, getting 25 points to go with 12 rebounds.
The complete list of members of the mid-season team:
Name/Class/Pos./School/Conference
Bennedict Mathurin/So./G/Arizona/Pac-12
Collin Gillespie/Sr./G/Villanova/BIG EAST
E.J. Liddell/Jr./F/Ohio State/Big Ten
Jaden Ivey/So./G/Purdue/Big Ten
Johnny Davis/So./G/Wisconsin/Big Ten
Johnny Juzang/Jr./G/UCLA/Pac-12
Keegan Murray/So./F/Iowa/Big Ten
Kofi Cockburn/Jr./C/Illinois/Big Ten
Oscar Tshiebwe/Jr./F/Kentucky/SEC
Paolo Banchero/Fr./F/Duke/ACC
Trayce Jackson-Davis/Jr./F/Indiana/Big Ten
Drew Timme/Jr. /F/Gonzaga/WCC
Jabari Smith/Fr./F/Auburn/SEC
Ochai Agbaji/Sr./G/Kansas/Big 12
Chet Holmgren/Fr./F/Gonzaga/WCC
James Akinjo/Sr./G/Baylor/Big 12
Alondes Williams/G/Sr./Wake Forest/ACC
David Roddy/Jr./F/Colorado State/Mountain West
Isaiah Mobley/Jr./F/USC/Pac-12
Max Abmas/Jr./ G/Oral Roberts/Summit
Walker Kessler/So./C/Auburn/SEC
Justin Lewis/Fr./F/Marquette/BIG EAST
Zach Edey/So./C/Purdue/Big Ten
Armando Bacot/Jr./F-C/North Carolina/ACC
Kendric Davis/Sr./G/SMU/AAC
Orlando Robinson/Jr./F/Fresno St./Mountain West
Tari Eason/So./F/LSU/SEC
Wendell Moore Jr./Jr./F/Duke/ACC
Izaiah Brockington/Sr./G/Iowa St./Big 12
Kenneth Lofton Jr./Fr./F/Louisiana Tech/C-USA