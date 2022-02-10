LSU's Tari Eason Named To Midseason Naismith Team

BATON ROUGE – LSU sophomore forward Tari Eason was named one of 30 players on the Midseason Team for the 2022 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Player of the Year announced on Friday.

Eason is one of four players from the Southeastern Conference named to the list.

Eason leads the team in scoring at 16.3 points per game and is second on the team in rebounding at 7.0 a game. He is also averaging 1.0 assists per game, 1.1 blocks and 1.9 steals per game.

The transfer from Cincinnati is coming off his third 20-10 game of the year in the Tigers’ win at Texas A&M on Tuesday posting his second highest scoring game of the season, getting 25 points to go with 12 rebounds.

The complete list of members of the mid-season team:

Name/Class/Pos./School/Conference

Bennedict Mathurin/So./G/Arizona/Pac-12

Collin Gillespie/Sr./G/Villanova/BIG EAST

E.J. Liddell/Jr./F/Ohio State/Big Ten

Jaden Ivey/So./G/Purdue/Big Ten

Johnny Davis/So./G/Wisconsin/Big Ten

Johnny Juzang/Jr./G/UCLA/Pac-12

Keegan Murray/So./F/Iowa/Big Ten

Kofi Cockburn/Jr./C/Illinois/Big Ten

Oscar Tshiebwe/Jr./F/Kentucky/SEC

Paolo Banchero/Fr./F/Duke/ACC

Trayce Jackson-Davis/Jr./F/Indiana/Big Ten

Drew Timme/Jr. /F/Gonzaga/WCC

Jabari Smith/Fr./F/Auburn/SEC

Ochai Agbaji/Sr./G/Kansas/Big 12

Chet Holmgren/Fr./F/Gonzaga/WCC

James Akinjo/Sr./G/Baylor/Big 12

Alondes Williams/G/Sr./Wake Forest/ACC

David Roddy/Jr./F/Colorado State/Mountain West

Isaiah Mobley/Jr./F/USC/Pac-12

Max Abmas/Jr./ G/Oral Roberts/Summit

Walker Kessler/So./C/Auburn/SEC

Justin Lewis/Fr./F/Marquette/BIG EAST

Zach Edey/So./C/Purdue/Big Ten

Armando Bacot/Jr./F-C/North Carolina/ACC

Kendric Davis/Sr./G/SMU/AAC

Orlando Robinson/Jr./F/Fresno St./Mountain West

Tari Eason/So./F/LSU/SEC

Wendell Moore Jr./Jr./F/Duke/ACC

Izaiah Brockington/Sr./G/Iowa St./Big 12

Kenneth Lofton Jr./Fr./F/Louisiana Tech/C-USA