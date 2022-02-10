Eighteen Football Players Named to SEC Academic Honor Roll
BATON ROUGE – Eighteen LSU football players, including second team All-America linebacker Damone Clark, have been named to the 2021 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll.
The 2021 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of cross country,
football, soccer and volleyball. It is based on grades from the 2021 Spring, Summer
and Fall terms.
Those student-athletes selected to the SEC Academic Honor Roll must have maintained a 3.0 grade point average for the preceding academic year or have a cumulative average of at least a 3.0.
LSU’s list of SEC Academic Honor Roll recipients includes a trio of players who competed in college football all-star games – Clark and defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. (Senior Bowl) and center Liam Shanahan (Hula Bowl).
Kickoff specialist/punter Avery Atkins earned a spot on the list for the fourth time in his career, while defensive back Lloyd Cole became a three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll selection. All-America kicker Cade York made the honor roll for the second straight year.
LSU 2021 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll – Football
Player, Major
Avery Atkins, Kinesiology
Damone Clark, Sports Administration
Lloyd Cole, Finance
Charlie Drost, Sports Administration
Neil Farrell Jr., Interdisciplinary Studies
Hunter Faust, Construction Management
Evan Francioni, Finance
Jack Mashburn, Finance
Garrett Nussmeier, Sports Administration
Spencer Payne, Sports Administration
Max Peterson, Information Science
Liam Shanahan, Master Business Administration
Kole Taylor, General Business
Kardell Thomas, Information Science
Peyton Todd, Animal Science
Josh White, Marketing
Josh Williams, General Business
Cade York, Finance