Eighteen Football Players Named to SEC Academic Honor Roll

BATON ROUGE – Eighteen LSU football players, including second team All-America linebacker Damone Clark, have been named to the 2021 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll.

The 2021 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of cross country,

football, soccer and volleyball. It is based on grades from the 2021 Spring, Summer

and Fall terms.

Those student-athletes selected to the SEC Academic Honor Roll must have maintained a 3.0 grade point average for the preceding academic year or have a cumulative average of at least a 3.0.

LSU’s list of SEC Academic Honor Roll recipients includes a trio of players who competed in college football all-star games – Clark and defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. (Senior Bowl) and center Liam Shanahan (Hula Bowl).

Kickoff specialist/punter Avery Atkins earned a spot on the list for the fourth time in his career, while defensive back Lloyd Cole became a three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll selection. All-America kicker Cade York made the honor roll for the second straight year.

LSU 2021 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll – Football

Player, Major

Avery Atkins, Kinesiology

Damone Clark, Sports Administration

Lloyd Cole, Finance

Charlie Drost, Sports Administration

Neil Farrell Jr., Interdisciplinary Studies

Hunter Faust, Construction Management

Evan Francioni, Finance

Jack Mashburn, Finance

Garrett Nussmeier, Sports Administration

Spencer Payne, Sports Administration

Max Peterson, Information Science

Liam Shanahan, Master Business Administration

Kole Taylor, General Business

Kardell Thomas, Information Science

Peyton Todd, Animal Science

Josh White, Marketing

Josh Williams, General Business

Cade York, Finance