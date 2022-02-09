Women’s Tennis Matches Versus TCU and SMU Canceled

Baton Rouge, La. – The dual matches scheduled against TCU on February 10 and SMU on February 11 have been canceled without possibility to reschedule, the LSU women’s tennis program announced on Wednesday morning.

LSU will return to action on Friday, February 18th at the LSU Tennis Complex as they host the UCF Knights at 5 p.m. CT.

