Shop
Men's Nike Slub Space-Dye Performance Hoodie T-Shirt
Men's Nike Slub Space-Dye Performance Hoodie T-Shirt $54.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Women's Tennis

Women’s Tennis Matches Versus TCU and SMU Canceled

+0
Women’s Tennis Matches Versus TCU and SMU Canceled

Baton Rouge, La. – The dual matches scheduled against TCU on February 10 and SMU on February 11 have been canceled without possibility to reschedule, the LSU women’s tennis program announced on Wednesday morning.

LSU will return to action on Friday, February 18th at the LSU Tennis Complex as they host the UCF Knights at 5 p.m. CT.

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program follow the Tigers on Twitter @lsuwten , on Instagram @LSUWTen , and on www.Facebook.com/lsuwten.

Related Stories

No. 21 LSU Falls to No. 24 Oklahoma State, 4-0

No. 21 LSU Falls to No. 24 Oklahoma State, 4-0

No. 21 LSU Defeated by No. 20 Tennessee, 4-0

No. 21 LSU Defeated by No. 20 Tennessee, 4-0

No. 21 LSU Set for ITA Kickoff Weekend

No. 21 LSU Set for ITA Kickoff Weekend