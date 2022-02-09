BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Tiger Tracks, a program highlighting various aspects of the university and its athletics department, can be seen at 1 p.m. CT Thursday on Yurview – Cox Cable Channel 4.

The show, hosted by Jordy Hultberg and Bill Franques, is a weekly 30-minute production featuring interviews with LSU administrators, coaches and student-athletes, along with a look at some of the events and scholarly activity on campus.

Tiger Tracks begins with an report by correspondent Paul Boron on former LSU players participating in Super Bowl LVI, including Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals, and Andrew Whitworth and Odell Beckham Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams.

Boron later provides a preview of LSU’s softball season, which begins Friday at 3 p.m. when the Tigers play host to South Alabama in Tiger Park.

The show includes a spotlight on first-year swimming coach Rick Bishop as he delivers a motivational message to his team, and Tiger Tracks concludes with a behind-the-scenes look at an LSU track meet with NCAA champion pole vaulter Lisa Gunnarsson.