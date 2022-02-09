BATON ROUGE, La. – For the eighth consecutive year, all of LSU’s baseball games may be viewed live as the Tigers will enjoy tremendous exposure during the 2022 season.

LSU is scheduled to make 12 TV network appearances during the regular season – seven on the SEC Network, three on AT&T SportsNet, one on ESPN2 and one on ESPNU.

In addition, 42 regular-season games will be carried on SEC Network +, the online platform available at SECNetwork.com and the WatchESPN app.

LSU’s game at New Orleans on April 26 will appear on ESPN+, the online subscription-based network, and the Tigers’ February 23 game at Louisiana Tech will be produced by Yurview and aired on ESPN+.

All of the Tigers’ postseason games in the SEC and NCAA Tournaments will be carried on an ESPN network or online platform.