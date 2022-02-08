Women’s Basketball To Recognize Sylvia Fowles Before Thursday’s Georgia Game

BATON ROUGE – Sylvia Fowles will attend Thursday’s Top-20 matchup against Georgia in the PMAC and she will be recognized on the court prior to tipoff. Fans should be in their seats by 7:15 p.m. CT for the presentation.

Thursday will also serve as LSU’s Play4Kay game and fans are encouraged to wear pink for breast cancer awareness. LSU will honor breast cancer survivors during a halftime ceremony. For information about joining the breast cancer survivor’s second line on the court at halftime email promotions@lsu.edu.

Fowles announced last week that the upcoming WNBA season with the Minnesota Lynx will be her last. She will ultimately go down as one of the greatest players to play the game as one of the best centers in women’s basketball history. She has enjoyed success on every stage.

Fowles led LSU to four Final Four appearances – 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008 – and she holds the program record for most postseason games played in. She also still holds the LSU records for career blocks (321), rebounds (1,570) and double-doubles (86). Fowles was the 2008 SEC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. In 2005 as a freshman, she was the SEC Sixth Woman of the Year. Fowles entered the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015 and then in 2017 her No. 34 women’s basketball jersey was retired.

Following her record-setting LSU career, Fowles was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2008 WNBA Draft by the Chicago Sky and she went on to earn WNBA Rookie of the Year. She played in Chicago for seven seasons before joining the Minnesota Lynx in 2015, teaming back up with LSU teammate Seimone Augustus. The Lynx won the WNBA Championship her first season there and Fowles was named WNBA Finals MVP. Two years later, Fowles earned WNBA MVP honors and led Minnesota to its second WNBA Championship. Fowles was once again named WNBA Finals MVP. The 13-year WNBA veteran will enter her final season as a four-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, a seven-time WNBA All-Star, a seven-time WNBA All-Defensive First-Team selection, and a three-time All-WNBA First-Team selection. Last year she was named to the WNBA 25th Anniversary Team.

Fowles has also shined on the world stage, leading Team USA to an impressive run winning the past four Olympic Gold Medals.