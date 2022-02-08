Ofili And Gunnarsson Receive SEC Weekly Awards

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU women’s track and field athletes Favour Ofil and Lisa Gunnarsson were lauded with SEC accolades on Tuesday afternoon, the league office announced.

Ofili was named the SEC Co-Track Athlete of the Week, and Gunnarsson received Field Athlete of the Week honors. For Gunnarsson, it marks her fourth career weekly indoor award from the SEC offices, while Ofili collects her first career award.

Gunnarsson, a two-time national champion in the pole vault, opened her final collegiate season in the Purple and Gold with an NCAA leading clearance of 14’ 9.50” (4.51 meters) en route to a victory at the Bayou Bengal meet in Baton Rouge.

Ofili competed out in Albuquerque, N.M., at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic and registered top-10 national marks in two separate events. She began her weekend with an African indoor record of 22.71 in the 200 meter dash to take the title in that event. Her converted mark in the event of 22.78 ranks No. 3 in the NCAA. She returned to the track on Saturday by registering a personal best time of 7.17 seconds, which converts to 7.19 for NCAA ranking purposes, in the 60 meter dash to take silver and rank No. 5 in the NCAA. Both of those times by Ofili rank inside the top 10 of the LSU all-time list.

SEC Athletes of the Week – LSU

Alia Armstrong – Track Athlete of the Week – Feb. 1

Lisa Gunnarsson – Field Athlete of the Week – Feb. 8

Favour Ofili – Track Athlete of the Week – Feb. 8

