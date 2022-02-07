Women’s Basketball Moves Up To No. 14 in AP Poll

OXFORD, Miss. – The LSU Women’s Basketball moved up one spot to No. 14 in Monday’s AP Poll after not playing any games last week.

LSU has been ranked in the AP Poll for 10 straight weeks.

The Tigers are back in action tonight at 6 p.m. CT at Ole Miss on the SEC Network. Both teams enter Monday’s contest with an 18-4 record and 6-3 in the SEC.

AP Poll – February 7, 2022

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS 1 South Carolina (21-1) 1 Southeastern Women 750 (30) 2 Stanford (18-3) 2 Pacific 12 Women 719 3 Louisville (21-2) 4 Atlantic Coast Women 679 4 Michigan (20-2) 6 Big Ten Women 656 5 North Carolina State (20-3) 3 Atlantic Coast Women 639 6 Arizona (17-3) 8 Pacific 12 Women 583 7 Indiana (16-3) 5 Big Ten Women 566 8 Connecticut (15-4) 10 Big East Women 534 9 Iowa State (20-3) 11 Big 12 Women 465 10 Baylor (17-5) 9 Big 12 Women 462 11 Georgia Tech (18-4) 12 Atlantic Coast Women 445 12 Oklahoma (20-3) 18 Big 12 Women 404 13 Tennessee (19-4) 7 Southeastern Women 398 14 LSU (18-4) 15 Southeastern Women 342 15 Maryland (17-6) 17 Big Ten Women 337 16 Texas (15-6) 13 Big 12 Women 269 17 Georgia (17-5) 14 Southeastern Women 255 18 Notre Dame (18-5) 20 Atlantic Coast Women 240 19 Florida (17-6) Southeastern Women 166 20 BYU (19-2) 16 West Coast Women 161 21 Ohio State (16-4) 23 Big Ten Women 147 22 Florida Gulf Coast (21-1) 22 Atlantic Sun Women 140 23 North Carolina (18-4) 24 Atlantic Coast Women 136 24 Oregon (14-7) 19 Pacific 12 Women 99 25 Iowa (15-6) 21 Big Ten Women 61

Others receiving votes:

Kansas State 44, Ole Miss 24, Duke 14, Princeton 5, Dayton 3, Liberty 2, DePaul 2, Nebraska 1, Virginia Tech 1, Drexel 1