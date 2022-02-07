Women’s Basketball Moves Up To No. 14 in AP Poll
OXFORD, Miss. – The LSU Women’s Basketball moved up one spot to No. 14 in Monday’s AP Poll after not playing any games last week.
LSU has been ranked in the AP Poll for 10 straight weeks.
The Tigers are back in action tonight at 6 p.m. CT at Ole Miss on the SEC Network. Both teams enter Monday’s contest with an 18-4 record and 6-3 in the SEC.
AP Poll – February 7, 2022
|RANK
|TEAM
|PV RANK
|CONFERENCE
|POINTS
|1
|South Carolina (21-1)
|1
|Southeastern Women
|750 (30)
|2
|Stanford (18-3)
|2
|Pacific 12 Women
|719
|3
|Louisville (21-2)
|4
|Atlantic Coast Women
|679
|4
|Michigan (20-2)
|6
|Big Ten Women
|656
|5
|North Carolina State (20-3)
|3
|Atlantic Coast Women
|639
|6
|Arizona (17-3)
|8
|Pacific 12 Women
|583
|7
|Indiana (16-3)
|5
|Big Ten Women
|566
|8
|Connecticut (15-4)
|10
|Big East Women
|534
|9
|Iowa State (20-3)
|11
|Big 12 Women
|465
|10
|Baylor (17-5)
|9
|Big 12 Women
|462
|11
|Georgia Tech (18-4)
|12
|Atlantic Coast Women
|445
|12
|Oklahoma (20-3)
|18
|Big 12 Women
|404
|13
|Tennessee (19-4)
|7
|Southeastern Women
|398
|14
|LSU (18-4)
|15
|Southeastern Women
|342
|15
|Maryland (17-6)
|17
|Big Ten Women
|337
|16
|Texas (15-6)
|13
|Big 12 Women
|269
|17
|Georgia (17-5)
|14
|Southeastern Women
|255
|18
|Notre Dame (18-5)
|20
|Atlantic Coast Women
|240
|19
|Florida (17-6)
|Southeastern Women
|166
|20
|BYU (19-2)
|16
|West Coast Women
|161
|21
|Ohio State (16-4)
|23
|Big Ten Women
|147
|22
|Florida Gulf Coast (21-1)
|22
|Atlantic Sun Women
|140
|23
|North Carolina (18-4)
|24
|Atlantic Coast Women
|136
|24
|Oregon (14-7)
|19
|Pacific 12 Women
|99
|25
|Iowa (15-6)
|21
|Big Ten Women
|61
Others receiving votes:
Kansas State 44, Ole Miss 24, Duke 14, Princeton 5, Dayton 3, Liberty 2, DePaul 2, Nebraska 1, Virginia Tech 1, Drexel 1