BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU baseball intra-squad scrimmages this weekend will feature “Season Preview Night” on Friday and “Fan Appreciation Day” on Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The Tigers will scrimmage at 6:30 p.m. Friday, 1:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday, and admission and parking are free for all three scrimmages. The main home plate entrance at Gate 2 will open each day 90 minutes prior to first pitch.

“Season Preview Night” on Friday will feature many of the elements involved in a regular-season LSU baseball game, including concessions, music and public address announcements designed to simulate the home environment in which the Tigers will play this year.

On Sunday, as part of “Fan Appreciation Day,” the 2022 Tigers will engage in an autograph session on the field following the scrimmage. Official LSU Baseball schedule posters will be provided to all fans free of charge.

LSU, which is ranked in the Top 10 of every college baseball preseason poll, will open the 2022 regular season at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, February 18, when the Tigers play host to Maine in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU Baseball Weekend Scrimmage Schedule

*Admission and Parking are Free for all three scrimmages this weekend

Friday, Feb. 11: “Season Preview Night” – Scrimmage Starts at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12: Scrimmage Starts at 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 13: “Fan Appreciation Day”- Scrimmage Starts at 1 p.m.

*Autograph Session on the Field following Sunday’s Scrimmage