Gymnastics Ranked Fifth in the Country

BATON ROUGE – The LSU gymnastics team (3-0, 2-0 SEC) is ranked fifth in the country following a season-high score of 197.975 and win over sixth-ranked Auburn on Saturday.

The Tigers scored jumped three spots in the rankings after improving their average to 197.258. Michigan owns the top spot with a 198.035 followed by Oklahoma (197.640), Utah (197.540) and Florida (197.535. LSU takes on the Gators at 5 p.m. CT Friday in Gainesville on the SEC Network.

LSU as a team is ranked third on bars, sixth on vault, eight on beam and 12th on floor. The floor lineup posted the highest score in school history and the best in the nation in 2021 against Auburn on Saturday.

After their debut in the all-around, Haleigh Bryant ranks seventh and Kiya Johnson is 10th in the country. Bryant is the No. 4 performer on vault and No. 5 on vault. Senior Christina Desiderio ranks 21st on beam and Alyona Shchennikova is 24th on bars.

Top-25 Rankings, Average

1. Michigan, 198.035

2. Oklahoma, 197.64

3. Utah, 197.54

4. Florida, 197.535

5. LSU, 197.258

6. Minnesota, 197.225

7. Auburn, 197.185

8. Alabama, 197.09

9. Missouri, 196.994

10. Kentucky, 196.925

11. California, 196.819

12. Denver, 196.79

13. Oregon State, 196.625

14. Arkansas, 196.544

15. Michigan State, 196.47

16. UCLA, 196.3

17. Iowa, 196.242

18. BYU, 196.175

19. Stanford, 196.063

20. Arizona State, 196.05

21. Utah State, 196.01

22. Ohio State, 195.813

23. Western Michigan, 195.8

24. Boise State, 195.688

25. Southern Utah, 195.65