Three Former Tigers to Play in Pro Bowl

BATON ROUGE – Three former LSU stars – defensive back Tyrann Mathieu, linebacker Devin White, and wide receiver Justin Jefferson – will take part in the Pro Bowl on Sunday.

A fourth former Tiger, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, was named to the Pro Bowl but will not participate due to the Bengals advancing to the Super Bowl.

Kickoff for the Pro Bowl is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT and will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Last Vegas. The game will be televised by ESPN.

White, who just completed his third year with Tamp Bay, and Jefferson, a second-year pro with the Vikings, will play for the NFC. Mathieu, a member of the Chiefs organization, is on the AFC roster.

Mathieu, the former LSU All-American and Bednarik Award winner, is making his third Pro Bowl appearance. He was also named to the Pro Bowl in 2015 and 2020. This year, Mathieu helped the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game and finished his season with 73 tackles, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries.

White, making his first Pro Bowl appearance, started all 17 regular season games for Tampa Bay, leading the Buccaneers in tackles with 128. White won the Butkus Award in 2018 at the nation’s top college linebacker.

Jefferson, playing in his second consecutive Pro Bowl, set the NFL record for most receiving yards by any player in his first two seasons in 2021. In two years in the NFL, Jefferson has caught 196 passes for 3,016 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Green Bay in Week 11 and was later named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for November.

LSU has had 54 former players participate in the Pro Bowl.

For a complete listing of LSU players in the Pro Bowl visit www.LSUsports.net/nfl/probowl.