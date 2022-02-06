Inside Geaux Time, LSU's All-In NIL Event

UNPRECEDENTED TIMES CALL for unprecedented measures, and in the history of college athletics, there has never been an event like Geaux Time. More than 500 local business owners, industry leaders, marketing executives, and those inclined to learn more about NIL – and, of course, each of LSU’s head coaches from all sports – assembled in a single room to plot a path forward in an ever-changing landscape. The event included opening remarks from Kelly and Schwab, closing remarks from Director of Athletics Scott Woodward, and a panel led by LSU’s NIL point person, Taylor Jacobs, featuring LSU baseball head coach Jay Johnson, Playfly Sports Properties President Chrisy Hedgpeth, former LSU student-athletes Justin Vincent of the Tiger Athletic Foundation and Brandon Landry of Walk-Ons, and Altius’ Celine Mangan. “What excites me most is rooms like this,” Mangan said. “This is not happening across the country.”

Like Kelly, Johnson has been fully engaged with NIL since his arrival in Baton Rouge this spring. His program’s approach to NIL helped the Tigers land the top recruiting class in the country for 2022. “Every top 100 recruit in the country asks me what NIL potential they have if they become a Tiger,” Johnson said.

For Johnson, what makes NIL unique in the collegiate baseball space is its ability to level the playing field. LSU isn’t just competing with other SEC and Power 5 programs for top players. It’s also competing against Major League franchises with millions of dollars to spend on signing bonuses. In the past, Johnson’s message has been to come to college “as a way for the player to create value for themselves by what they do on the field.”

Now, NIL allows players to have their cake and eat it, too. They can develop inside world-class facilities, utilize LSU’s elite resources, compete in front of packed crowds at Alex Box, receive a college education, and create future value – all while capitalizing on their current value.

“For them to have the opportunity to come to LSU, to improve their skills, and increase their value and chance of success in Major League Baseball, they can earn money while they’re doing that,” Johnson said. “And so it might take that player that’s in between – their family needs money immediately – to say, ‘Hey, you can get some of that back in return, while making the best decision for you for your long term future’ – which is to come, go to this great school, work, develop and prepare yourself better for professional baseball.”

NIL isn’t just bringing student-athletes to LSU. It’s also bringing coaches. Johnson knows his recruiting pitch around NIL is effective, because it worked on him. “This was also a reason I chose to come here,” Johnson said, “because I believe this is a unique place that our athletes can use their brand, create value, and they are celebrities within our community, which can be valuable to your business and valuable to them in terms of creating earnings for them.”

The proof is in the pudding. One of Johnson’s players, Jacob Berry, became the first collegiate baseball player with his own trading card earlier this fall. Others are engaged in deals with local brands and businesses, as well. But the competition is only ramping up across the collegiate landscape, from the rise of collectives to the institutional adoption of internal advisory groups, and it’s clear that the strategies that work now will not necessarily be the strategies that work six months from now.

“We’re now beginning to really get into bidding wars, of how you use this type of stuff for recruiting,” Johnson said. “And there’s a very fine line with that. But I’m excited about the potential here, just looking in the room tonight and seeing how much you care about our players. I think it’s awesome.

“The reality of how you can impact winning and the future success of LSU, you’ve never had a better chance to make a positive impact on the success of all our teams than you do right now.”